Wisconsin Bracketology: Badgers remain on the bubble following loss to Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers currently sit at 15-11 on the season and 7-9 in the Big Ten following Saturday’s home loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

What once began as a promising season has turned disastrous.

The Badgers sit on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament according to experts.

However, it is unknown whether the committee will see it that way.

The Badgers have gone 5-9 since the start of the new year, and haven’t looked anything close to a postseason team.

However, early season wins against Iowa, Marquette, Dayton, USC, and Maryland make them an interesting candidate to make the tournament.

In terms of important determining rankings for the tournament committee, the Badgers rank 76th in NET, 71st in KenPom, and 73rd in BPI.

Let’s take a look at how college basketball experts view them as the Badgers enter the final four regular season games:

CBS Sports has the Badgers as the first team under the “First 4 Out” category.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has them as the final team in the “Last Four In” category.

Fox Sports also has the Badgers as the final team making the field of 68.

The general consensus seems to have the Badgers as the final team on the bubble of making the tournament.

It is crucial they end the season on a high note, so a win against the Iowa Hawkeyes this Wednesday is a must.

The Badgers aren’t done quite yet, but a little February magic would definitely help.