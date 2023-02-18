Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Rutgers: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday morning, looking to string together two straight wins after a 64-59 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday.
Now, sitting at a 15-10 with a 7-8 conference record, the Badgers are in a similar position to the Scarlet Knights, who currently stand at 16-10, while going 8-7 in the conference thus far.
Can the Badgers pull off a victory and sustain a two-game winning streak for the first time since January 3rd?
Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.
How to watch/listen
TV: Big Ten Network, Saturday at 11 PM CT
Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)
Stadium: Kohl Center
Line: Wisconsin -1
Over/Under: 110
Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.
Last Game
Wisconsin: 64-59 win over Michigan
Rutgers: 82-72 loss to Nebraska
Loading comments...