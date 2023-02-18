Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Rutgers: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday morning, looking to string together two straight wins after a 64-59 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday.

Now, sitting at a 15-10 with a 7-8 conference record, the Badgers are in a similar position to the Scarlet Knights, who currently stand at 16-10, while going 8-7 in the conference thus far.

Can the Badgers pull off a victory and sustain a two-game winning streak for the first time since January 3rd?

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big Ten Network, Saturday at 11 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -1

Over/Under: 110

Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.

Last Game

Wisconsin: 64-59 win over Michigan

Rutgers: 82-72 loss to Nebraska