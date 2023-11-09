Two Badgers to redshirt during 2023 season

The Wisconsin Badgers announced on Thursday that guards Ross Candelino and Jack Janicki will redshirt the 2023-2024 season.

Candelino, a 6’5 sophomore from Florida, played in five games last season, scoring a career-high four points against South Dakota in the opener, making both of his shot attempts.

“After talking things over with Coach Gard, my family and God, we have decided that it’s in my best interest to redshirt this season,” Candelino said. “I am looking forward to still giving everything I can to help this team in every way possible and to take this year to develop and grow my game, body and mind. I am excited for this season and can’t wait to see what we accomplish this year!”

Janicki, a 6’5 freshman from Minnesota, joined the Badgers as a preferred walk-on in 2023, despite holding eight scholarship offers after a senior season at White Bear Lake, where he averaged 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists a game, en route to becoming the school’s scoring leader.

“After talking to the coaching staff and thinking about my future, I’ve decided to redshirt this season,” Janicki said. “I’m excited to challenge my teammates in practice and use this season to continue developing. I look forward to helping this team, not only this year, and my career as a Badger over the coming years.”

The Badgers had one redshirt player last year in guard Luke Haertle, and appear to be deeper in 2023 with the additions of transfer A.J. Storr and three new freshmen in John Blackwell, Gus Yalden, and Nolan Winter.