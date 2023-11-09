Wisconsin vs. Tennessee: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers started off their season with a 105-76 victory over the Arkansas State Red Hawks, setting up for a tough matchup against the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Friday, with tipoff set for 8 P.M. CT.

The Volunteers also began their season with a victory, cruising past Tennessee Tech 80-42, courtesy of transfer Dalton Knecht’s 17 points.

Wisconsin set out to create a tough non-conference slate in 2023, and that’s exactly what happened, as the Badgers will face Tennessee, Providence, Virginia, Marquette, and Arizona over the next month.

It all starts Friday with the Volunteers, who share an experienced team with a number of key returners.

Here’s how you can watch Friday’s game for the Badgers against Tennessee.

How to watch

TV: Peacock, Friday at 8:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

Stay tuned for our preview of Friday’s game!

