Badgers 2024 four-star commit Daniel Freitag signs NLI

The Wisconsin Badgers have confirmed the addition of both 2024 commits, as four-star guard Daniel Freitag signed his National Letter of Intent(NLI) on Wednesday, joining fellow recruit Jack Robison.

The second of two in the 2024 class: Daniel Freitag has signed his National Letter of Intent with the #Badgers. https://t.co/fkrPm1CvH8 — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) November 8, 2023

Freitag, a native of Bloomington, Minnesota, was the most coveted recruit for the Badgers in recent history, with head coach Greg Gard securing the commitment from the guard earlier this summer after years of recruitment.

Here’s what Gard had to say on the addition of Freitag in an official announcement.

“Daniel is an excellent addition to our program. We identified him early in the process, not only as a player but also as a person we want inside of our locker room. His infectious personality and bright smile will make him a fan favorite. Daniel has the kind of perspective and values that align perfectly with who we are as a program,” Gard said.

“Like several former Badger greats, Daniel has also had tremendous success on the football field as a dual-sport athlete. That experience on the gridiron has instilled a certain level of toughness and leadership that transcends sport. He is an electric athlete, with skills that fit in with who we are and where the game of basketball is going. His toughness and willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win, makes him an extremely versatile guard who will impact the game in every way. He is a driven and dedicated young man and we are thrilled to add him to our Badger family.”

Freitag was a standout two-sport athlete in high school, but is focusing on basketball, and serves as the fifth-highest-rated recruit that the Badgers have landed in the internet rankings era.