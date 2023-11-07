Chucky Hepburn breaks down 20-point, 6-assist performance in Badgers first win

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised past the Arkansas State Red Hawks in a 105-76 victory, setting a record for the most points scored at the Kohl Center in a high-paced game.

Guard Chucky Hepburn led the way with 20 points and six assists in an efficient outing, showcasing his improved decision-making in the win.

Wisconsin spread out the minutes, playing 12 different players in the first half, while four different players hit double figures.

Two of those were fellow guards Max Klesmit and John Blackwell, who each went 100% from the field in the victory.

Following the game, Hepburn, Klesmit, and Blackwell spoke to the media about the opening win, breaking down their performances and what went well on Monday.

Here’s everything that Hepburn, Klesmit, and Blackwell said following the win over Arkansas State.

Next up, the Badgers host the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Friday at the Kohl Center, with tipoff scheduled for 8 P.M. CT.