The Wisconsin Badgers opened their season with a 105-76 victory over the Arkansas State Red Hawks, breaking a Kohl Center scoring record as they converted 65% of their shots and 50% of their threes in the win.

The Badgers saw major contributions from guard Chucky Hepburn, who had 20 points and six assists, while Wisconsin had three other players score in double figures in A.J. Storr (15 points), Max Klesmit (14 points), and John Blackwell (12 points).

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 105-76 win over Arkansas State, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Additionally, hear what head coach Greg Gard had to say after the victory.

Next up, the Badgers will host a marquee matchup against the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Friday in what’ll be their first true test of the season.

Can the Badgers build off the opener?