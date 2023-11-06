WATCH: Badgers HC Greg Gard’s opening comments after 105-76 win over Arkansas State

The Wisconsin Badgers started off their season with a strong performance, scoring the most points in Kohl Center history in a 105-76 victory over the Arkansas State Red Hawks on Monday.

In the game, the Badgers, looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, shot 65% from the field, getting major contributions from Chucky Hepburn, who had 20 points and seven assists, and transfer forward A.J. Storr, who scored 15 points.

It was an offensive game for the Badgers, who primarily utilized the paint, shooting 80% of their shots inside the arc and seeing 12 different players score.

Defensively, the Badgers gave up 76 points, allowing Arkansas State to shoot 33 free throws due to 24 fouls on their end.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Greg Gard chided the team’s defense, but praised the bench in the historic victory.

