Wisconsin Badgers vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves: Game Thread

The season is finally here.

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the opener on Monday, with tipoff scheduled for 7 P.M. CT.

Last week, the Badgers participated in an exhibition match against UW-Stevens Point, comfortably winning 87-44 with help from transfer A.J. Storr, who led the team with 14 points.

Storr is one of a few changes that the Badgers have made to their roster, who also added guard John Blackwell and forwards Nolan Winter and Gus Yalden in their freshman class.

With the added pieces, as well as the returners, the Badgers will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season in head coach Greg Gard’s ninth season.

It all starts on Monday, where the Badgers will host the Red Wolves in the opener, prior to an exciting matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers at the Kohl Center on Friday.

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread and stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!