Badgers F Tyler Wahl reaches 1,000-point milestone vs. Robert Morris

The Wisconsin Badgers crept past the Robert Morris Colonials 68-58, pulling away in the second half after facing a tough challenge, despite being favored by nearly 20 points in this contest.

During the game, the Badgers made it an emphasis to work the paint, as they had a notable size advantage with Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl.

It was a rough week for the duo, as they significantly struggled to finish against Providence, which led to head coach Greg Gard calling them out in his post-game presser.

Needless to say, the message worked, as Wahl and Crowl were dominant against Robert Morris, combining for 34 points on 12/14 shooting, of which a majority came in the first half.

Amid the strong scoring performance, Wahl also reached a major milestone: 1,000 points as a Badger.

The accomplishment occurred in the first half on a free throw, placing Wahl into special territory with the Badgers in his fifth season with the team.

Wahl becomes the 48th Badger to reach the 1,000-point milestone, and did so on a night where he was perfect from the field (5/5), scoring a season-high 18 points.

Wahl has averaged double-figures in points in each of the last two seasons, holding a career average of 7.6 points per game.