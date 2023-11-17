The Wisconsin Badgers bounced back from consecutive losses with a 78-68 win over the Robert Morris Colonials on Friday, improving to 2-2 on the season.

It was a game determined by the paint, as Wisconsin focused on scoring inside the arc with 42 points in the paint and 40 free throw opportunities.

As a result, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl combined for 34 points on 12/14 shooting, with 18 of the team’s free throw chances coming between the duo.

Additionally, freshman guard John Blackwell compiled another strong game with 18 points on 4/5 shooting and 9/10 from the free throw line in just 18 minutes.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 78-68 win over Robert Morris, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Next up, the Badgers will tipoff in the Fort Myers Classic, where they’ll face the Virginia Cavaliers first before seeing the winner of SMU and West Virginia.