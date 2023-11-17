Wisconsin vs. Robert Morris: How to watch + betting odds

After an ugly 72-59 loss Tuesday at the hands of the Providence Friars in the Gavitt Games, the Wisconsin Badgers are set for a matchup against Robert Morris on Friday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers, 1-2, came out flying in the season opener, winning 105-76, but have struggled against viable opponents in their last two games, where their defensive struggles and finishing issues have stood out.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris enters the game with a 1-2 record, having lost by 14 to Xavier and 3 to Towson, while beating Point Park. The Colonials also faced Penn State in an exhibition matchup, where they lost 68-58.

The Badgers will be looking to bounce back from their two losses with a victory at home on Friday and will face a Robert Morris team that doesn’t roster a player taller than 6’7 within the top seven of their rotation.

Here’s how you can watch Friday’s game for the Badgers against Robert Morris.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Friday at 6:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -19.5

Over/Under: 138