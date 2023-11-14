The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an 72-59 game to the Providence Friars on Tuesday evening, getting outplayed in every aspect of the game in an ugly loss.

Wisconsin started extremely cold, dropping only 21 points in the first half on 26 percent shooting, carving themselves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

A.J. Storr led the way once again, scoring 22 points, although 20 came in the second half, while John Blackwell was the only other player in double figures with 11 on 5/10 shooting.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 72-59 loss to Providence, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Next up, the Badgers will return home to face off against Robert Morris on Friday before another tough non-conference challenge in Virginia next Monday.

Ahead of their next matchups, the Badgers will need to find some imminent solutions; otherwise, they’ll have a tough stretch when they face Michigan State, Marquette, and Arizona consecutively in early December.