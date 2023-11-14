Wisconsin vs. Providence: How to watch + betting odds

After a tough loss last Friday at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, the Wisconsin Badgers are set for a matchup against the Providence Friars in the Gavitt Games, a challenge between the Big Ten and the Big East.

The Badgers, 1-1, came out flying in the season opener, winning 105-76, but their defensive issues and free throw woes were highlighted in a hard-fought 80-70 loss to the Volunteers last week.

Meanwhile, the Friars, 2-0, have started their season with wins over Columbia (78-59) and Milwaukee (79-69).

Wisconsin set out to create a tough non-conference slate in 2023, and that’s exactly what happened, as the Badgers will face Providence, Virginia, Marquette, and Arizona over the next month.

It continues with the Friars on Tuesday, who underwent change this offseason, hiring head coach Kim English after Ed Cooley departed for Georgetown.

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s game for the Badgers against Providence.

How to watch

TV: Fox Sports, Tuesday at 5:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Line: Wisconsin -1.5

Over/Under: 144.5

Stay tuned for our preview of Tuesday game!