The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an 80-70 game to the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Friday night, fighting hard, but ultimately falling short against a tough opponent.

The Badgers got 17 points from transfer forward A.J. Storr, although it came on 20 shots, while the Volunteers earned 24 points from transfer guard Dalton Knecht, who was the difference-maker in the game.

Wisconsin shot just 41 percent from the field, including 25 percent from three, but were still able to put up 70 points on the No. 1 defense from 2022, although it wasn’t enough in a high-scoring affair.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 80-70 loss to Tennessee, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Additionally, hear what head coach Greg Gard had to say after the victory.

Next up, the Badgers will be on the road to face off against the Providence Friars on Tuesday in the Gavitt Games.

Can the Badgers get back on track?