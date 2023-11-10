WATCH: Badgers HC Greg Gard’s opening comments after 80-70 loss to Tennessee

After a strong 105-76 victory over the Arkansas State Red Hawks, the Wisconsin Badgers fell short to the Tennessee Volunteers 80-70 on Friday, dropping to 1-1 on the season.

In the game, the Badgers shot just 25 percent from three and hit only 14 of their 23 free throws, while the defense allowed 80 points on over 50 percent efficiency on the night.

The Badgers got 17 points from A.J. Storr, although it came on 20 attempts, while the Volunteers got 24 points from Dalton Knecht, who proved to be the difference maker for Tennessee.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Greg Gard pointed out the issues with the team’s defense, but remained confident that the Badgers would turn the ship around, using the game as a lesson for the team.

Listen to Gard’s entire introductory statement after the Badgers’ 80-70 loss to Tennessee.

