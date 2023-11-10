Max Klesmit, Steven Crowl break down new-look Badgers, changes to offense

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers on Frida, setting up an early test for the team that just set a record for the most points scored at the Kohl Center in the opener Monday.

Guard Chucky Hepburn led the way with 20 points and six assists in an efficient outing, showcasing his improved decision-making in the win.

However, another player who saw solid usage in the pick-and-roll was guard Max Klesmit, who has been utilized in a variety of ways early.

Speaking with me on Wednesday, Klesmit detailed what his role could potentially be in 2023, while highlighting some of the changes that the Badgers have made on both sides of the ball.

Here’s everything that Klesmit said ahead of the Tennessee matchup.

Additionally, I spoke with Steven Crowl, who pointed out the desire for the Badgers to play faster in 2023, while looking to remain a top presence in the post.

Here’s everything that Crowl said ahead of the Tennessee matchup.