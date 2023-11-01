The Wisconsin Badgers won an 87-44 game over the UW-Stevens Point, starting off their season strong with a comfortable victory.

In the win, the Badgers shot the ball at a high clip, hitting 56.1% of their shots, including 37.5% of their three-pointers, with transfer forward A.J. Storr leading the way with 14 points.

Following the game, Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 87-44 win over UW-Stevens Point, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Next week, the Badgers will open their season with a home game against Arkansas State on Monday and a marquee matchup versus No. 9 Tennessee on Friday.

The Badgers will face their first true test in that Tennessee matchup, which will help dictate the progress of the new-look team from the offseason.

Can the Badgers get things going early in 2023, or will they face some bumps in the road during their non-conference slate?