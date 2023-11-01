WATCH: Badgers HC Greg Gard’s opening comments after 87-44 win over UW-Stevens Point

The Wisconsin Badgers started off their season with a strong performance in an exhibition match against UW-Stevens Point, winning 87-44.

In the game, the Badgers, looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, shot 56.1% from the field, getting major contributions from transfer forward A.J. Storr, who scored 14 points on 5/7 shooting, leading the team.

After initially struggling to hit their shots from distance, the Badgers ended with nine three-pointers, converting 37.5% of their opportunities in the win.

Defensively, the Badgers held the Pointers to 33.9% shooting from the field, generating 18 turnovers, while displaying a full-court press during several periods of the game.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Greg Gard praised the team’s passing to get open shots, while noting a number of areas of improvement ahead of the opener next Monday.

Listen to Gard’s entire introductory statement after the Badgers’ 87-44 win over UW-Stevens Point.

Stay tuned for all the Badgers postgame coverage coming soon!