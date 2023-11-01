Badgers freshman F Gus Yalden away from the team due to personal matters

Wisconsin Badgers freshman forward Gus Yalden will take a temporary leave of absence to address a personal family matter, head coach Greg Gard announced Wednesday.

UW Communications released the following statement on the matter.

“Yalden will remain in school and continue to receive student-athlete services and support from the team and staff, but will not participate in team related activities at this time.”

Gard also released a message in support of Yalden in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are in full support of Gus and will always be here for him and his family,” Gard said. “Gus is part of the Wisconsin basketball family and even though he won’t be on the court with us right now, we’ll always do everything we can to help him. We look forward to his return.”

Yalden, a 6’9 freshman originally from Appleton, Wisconsin, was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 for the Badgers.