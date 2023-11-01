Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Wisconsin Badgers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Fresh off a disappointing 2022 campaign that saw them miss the NCAA Tournament for the second time in 25 years, the Wisconsin Badgers are ready for a bounce-back season.

They kick things off with an exhibition match against UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday, with the true opener coming next Monday against Arkansas State.

The Badgers made some changes in the offseason, adding forward A.J. Storr from the transfer portal, while landing guard John Blackwell and forwards Gus Yalden and Nolan Winter via their freshmen class.

However, the Badgers also return 92% of their scoring from a season ago, with nearly every rotational piece returning in 2023.

With that said, how many games will the Badgers win in 2023?