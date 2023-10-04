Three Badgers players confirm return for 2024 season

The Wisconsin Badgers will retain guard Max Klesmit and forwards Steven Crowl and Carter Gilmore for the 2024 season, per a UW spokesperson.

The news came on media days, as the three players have already made the decision to utilize their COVID year of eligibility to play a final season of basketball.

As a result, the three will reclassify to 2025 and are now currently seen as juniors, according to the Badgers.

Crowl, a starter for the past two seasons, averaged a career-high 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds on 51% efficiency from the field in 2022.

Klesmit, a transfer from Wofford prior to last season, was a regular starter for the Badgers in 2022, averaging 8.4 points while shooting 38.3% from behind the arc.

Gilmore saw his first set of extensive playing time in 2022, averaging 18.9 minutes a game as a reserve forward/center, which will likely be his role once again in 2023.

Speaking to reporters at Wisconsin’s media day on Wednesday, head coach Greg Gard confirmed the news, essentially sharing that the decision was easy, as all three players were set on playing an extra year of college basketball, leading to the early announcement.