Badgers transfer F A.J. Storr poised for big role

The Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready for the beginning of their 2023 season, with an exhibition match against UW-Stevens Point slated to serve as the opener on November 1st.

Before that, the Badgers hosted their annual Red-White scrimmage, providing fans with an opportunity to see the new-look team ahead of the season, which returns 92% of its scoring from a season ago, while also having some new faces that could make an impact.

One of those new faces is transfer A.J. Storr, who has consistently been amongst the team’s leading scorers, be it in practice or during the Red-White scrimmage earlier this month.

Storr, a 6’6 wing, adds some much-needed depth to the Badgers room, providing size to a lineup that started three players standing 6’4 or shorter last season.

How will the transfer contribute early on?

Storr has looked to impact the game in multiple ways, showcasing his driving, shooting, and defensive efforts, which will all be important for the Badgers this season.

Storr likely fits into Wisconsin’s top six at the moment, with the possibility of earning a starting role as the season starts.

You can listen to everything Storr said ahead of the season here.