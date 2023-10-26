Badgers freshman F Nolan Winter ready for extended role

The Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready for the beginning of their 2023 season, with an exhibition match against UW-Stevens Point slated to serve as the opener on November 1st.

Before that, the Badgers hosted their annual Red-White scrimmage, providing fans with an opportunity to see the new-look team ahead of the season, which returns 92% of its scoring from a season ago, while also having some new faces that could make an impact.

One of those new faces is true freshman Nolan Winter, who has reportedly already cemented himself in the Badgers rotation with his play in practice, which involved a 13-point, 12-rebound performance in the Red-White scrimmage.

Winter, a 6’11 forward, has bulked up 15 pounds ahead of the season, and is looking to continue adding weight, while improving as an all-around player.

Where does the freshman believe he can contribute the most early on?

Many would assume his shooting, but Winter believes it’ll be with his defense as a rim protector in the paint.

At the moment, Winter could be the first big off the bench for the Badgers, potentially filling the void that was lacking all of last season, which could be a big help in the rebounding department.

You can listen to everything Winter said ahead of the season here.