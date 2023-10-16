Badgers just miss out on Preseason AP Top 25

Ahead of the 2023 season, the Associated Press(AP) released its first version of the AP Top 25 this season, with Kansas and Duke earning the top two spots in the rankings.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Badgers, fresh off a disappointing season that saw them miss out on the NCAA Tournament, made an appearance, but not in the Top 25.
Instead, the Badgers were the first team out in the preseason installment of the AP Top 25.
Here is the Preseason AP Top 25, with first-place votes in parentheses.
1. Kansas (46)
2. Duke (11)
3. Purdue (3)
4. Michigan State (1)
5. Marquette
6. UConn (2)
7. Houston
8. Creighton
9. Tennessee
10. FAU
11. Gonzaga
12. Arizona
13. Miami (FL)
14. Arkansas
15. Texas A&M
16. Kentucky
17. San Diego State
18. Texas
19. North Carolina
20. Baylor
21. USC
22. Villanova
23. Saint Mary’s
24. Alabama
25. Illinois
Others receiving votes:
Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, St. John’s 47, UCLA 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi State 20, Kansas State 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise State 4, Indiana 3, Charleston 2, Florida 2, Drake 1, New Mexico 1
The Big Ten
The Big Ten was represented in the Top 25, with Purdue and Michigan each cracking the top five, while Illinois came in at No. 25.
Elsewhere, Maryland and Indiana both earned recognition behind Wisconsin in the Top 25 in the “receiving votes” section.
Wisconsin being essentially ranked as the fourth-best team in the conference nationally is pretty high praise, given their finish last season. Can they meet or exceed expectations this season?
