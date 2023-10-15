Three quick takeaways from the Badgers Red-White scrimmage

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted their annual Red-White scrimmage on Sunday, splitting their roster into two different teams, with the latter side prevailing in a 69-51 game.

Forward Tyler Wahl led all players with 16 points on 7/11 shooting, while newcomer A.J. Storr scored 15 points and freshman Nolan Winter recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Here are three quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s Red-White scrimmage.

A.J. Storr poised for big role

It didn't take long to realize that A.J. Storr was looking for his shot on Sunday, as the forward took a team-high 13 shots, while scoring in a variety of ways, including fadeaways from the post, free throws, and three-pointers.

Storr came into Madison with one year of experience under his points, scoring 8.8 points a game in 2022 while shooting 40% from three-point range.

The forward impressed early with a dunk off an alley-oop, showcasing his elite athleticism, and was a focal point of his team’s offense in the win.

It’s unclear what kind of playing time Storr will receive in 2023, but the forward is poised for a big role, given the additional value he provides the Badgers as a scorer, defender, and with his size and athleticism.

After a year of primarily playing the perimeter at St. John’s, Storr could play more of a post role on both sides, although the increased depth at the forward spots likely allows him to flow as a small forward on this team.

Nolan Winter’s impact as a freshman

Coming into the offseason, the Badgers had four newcomers: Storr and freshmen Gus Yalden, John Blackwell, and Nolan Winter.

Of the group, many insinuated that Winter may need some time to build up to Big Ten play, given his smaller frame at his height, but the forward had a strong day on Sunday, scoring in multiple ways, while being an impactful defender with several blocked shots.

Winter showed a level of confidence with his shooting stroke, an area of expertise for the forward heading into college, hitting two three-pointers.

Additionally, the forward rebounded at an impressive rate, leading to a double-double.

The Badgers lacked forward depth last season, and it was initially unclear what Winter’s role could be in 2023, but the freshman is creating an argument to be involved early.

Three pointer mania

Last season, the Badgers changed their MO, looking to push the pace and adapt their offense to the current NCAA standards.

In the scrimmage, that strategy continued, as the Badgers took 41 three-point attempts on 97 total shots, with a number of players jumping in on the action.

13 different players attempted three-pointers, with Max Klesmit leading the way, hitting 3/4 from distance, while A.J. Storr, Markus Illver, and Nolan Winter each hit two a piece.

Wisconsin’s players seem more confident this year in hitting from deep, as there were a number of catch-and-shoot opportunities with no hesitation, and that could lead to a more diverse offensive approach this season.

The efficiency wasn't great on Sunday, but the scrimmage was a good sign for the Badgers in pushing the ball down the court and taking shots from all across the court.