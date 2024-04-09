How the Badgers are approaching their wide receiver battle for No. 3 spot

The Wisconsin Badgers saw a thinning out of their wide receiver room this offseason as Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, and Keontez Lewis all transferred out, while the team added Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry and 2024 four-star freshman Kyan Berry-Johnson to the mix.

With the loss of Dike, Wisconsin now has a starting spot open at receiver alongside Bryson Green and Will Pauling.

It has essentially been an open competition at the position in spring ball, as Wisconsin returns Vinny Anthony, C.J. Williams, and Quincy Burroughs as young receivers looking to earn opportunities this season.

All three, alongside Henry, have seen snaps with the first and second-team offense at outside receiver, with the coaching staff constantly rotating players to give all of their options an opportunity.

What is Wisconsin looking for at that No. 3 receiver spot?

Speaking to reporters, head coach Luke Fickell preached the importance of consistency, which the Badgers had issues with at times in 2023.

“Well, I think consistency is where it’s got to start, right? And I think that if you said anything last year about those guys out there, I’d say the consistency of understanding what the expectations are. And that’s not just how hard you go, but it’s also, there’s an expectation,” Fickell said about the receiver competition.

Now, sometimes it’s hard to achieve that level of consistency when the receiver room is consistently rotating between teams, but Fickell hopes that starts to establish itself as the receivers get more reps in spring ball.

“Those guys, those quarterbacks and wideouts got to be on the same page. Rolling [guys] around and trying to figure out where those guys all fit, you know, that makes it sometimes difficult, but I think that there’s got to be a consistency in everything that you do,” Fickell said. “And I think I’m starting to see that from those guys with a little bit more confidence, you know, not just in what they’re doing, but why they’re doing it, which allows them to play a little bit faster.”

“And so it’s not just catching the football, it’s being in the right places, it’s having the right timings, and that’s a lot for those guys. But I think this spring really kind of started in bowl practice. The consistency I think has really started to grow.”

Fickell’s thoughts on consistency extending past just catching the football is intriguing because Tuesday involved a number of impressive catches from an array of wideouts.

But, consistency is extremely important at the position, especially with a transfer quarterback, because it allows for a smoother and quicker transition as the signal-caller develops a rapport with his receivers.

One of the main questions I have with the No. 3 receiver is whether Wisconsin wants more versatility with their group, meaning their wideouts have a number of different archetypes.

Would they prefer a better speed threat to complement Green’s downfield, contested-catch ability? Would they prefer a route-runner that can work the short and intermediate ranges of the field efficiently, in essence having Green serve as the deep threat?

These questions should answer themselves as the wideout battle continues through the spring, but Wisconsin has a number of intriguing options at its disposal at the position.