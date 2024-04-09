3 quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s spring practice No. 5

The Wisconsin Badgers concluded their fifth practice of the spring on Tuesday, where both sides of the ball continued to have their moments on another eventful day.

Following practice, head coach Luke Fickell dubbed practices No. 5 to No. 9 as the ones that would be more telling with the team fully ramped up entering Week 2 of spring ball.

Here are three quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s spring practice No. 5.

Quarterbacks have their moments

On Saturday, Braedyn Locke was the standout of the group, while Tyler Van Dyke struggled with consistency as the two exchanged first-team snaps.

On Tuesday, however, it was a bounce-back day for Van Dyke, who earned a majority of the snaps with the first-team offense, and he looked settled in.

Van Dyke’s accuracy was on point, working the short portion of the field well, while his best throw came to Bryson Green in 7-on-7s on a dart near the sideline that the receiver corraled with two defenders coming at him, managing to remain inbounds.

It was a really good day overall for Van Dyke until a bad interception came near the end of practice, as the quarterback stared down Bryson Green after rolling out to his right, which caught the eye of Max Lofy, who stepped up into the passing window and picked the ball off.

Overall, there were really only two poorly thrown balls from the transfer; the interception, and an incompletion to Riley Nowakowski on a short crosser that was a little too in front, hitting the hands of linebacker Christian Alliegro.

If not for the pick, he’d be one of my standouts.

Braedyn Locke was primarily with the second-team offense, earning some with the top group, but still getting ample opportunities nonetheless.

Locke was impressive when throwing in 1-on-1s, throwing a good ball to Vinny Anthony on a post against Nyzier Fourqurean before hitting Trech Kekahuna on a slot fade over Owen Arnett.

In 7-on-7s, Locke had two standout deep balls, hitting Kyan Berry-Johnson in the slot on a pass that seemed up the seam before finding Quincy Burroughs on a perfectly-placed 45-yard touchdown on the very next play. Burroughs made an impressive catch, securing the ball with one hand, while drawing a pass interference on the play as well.

In 11-on-11s though, Locke had his ups and downs as he had a near interception early on after a linebacker dropped into coverage, getting into the passing window.

Later on, with the offensive line struggling with pressure on the second-team offense, Locke had several plays where he held on to the ball late, nearly throwing a pick to Christian Alliegro on the run on a specific play.

Both quarterbacks had their ups and downs on the day, with Van Dyke bouncing back more after a tough day on Saturday as the competition continues to unravel.

As for the third quarterback, in a bit of a surprise, true freshman Mabrey Mettauer got extensive opportunities with the third-team offense, while redshirt sophomore Nick Evers didn’t see the field during team drills.

That was a change from last week, although we did see the No. 3 quarterback get full days last offseason, so we’ll continue to monitor the situation as the week continues.

Max Lofy shines

Max Lofy missed the entire 2023 season due to injury, with head coach Luke Fickell revealing that the corner practiced “maybe” just once in the fall as he recovered.

Well, Tuesday was his coming out party, as Lofy earned opportunities as the top nickel corner with Austin Brown moving back to safety due to Kamo’i Latu’s shoulder injury.

It was the first time that Brown was at his more natural position this spring, which allowed for Lofy to get extended opportunities with the top defense, and it’s safe to say the redshirt senior made the most of his opportunities.

Lofy started the day off with good coverage in 1-on-1s against Kyan-Berry Johnson. Later on, he made one of the top plays of the day, picking off Tyler Van Dyke after reading the quarterback’s eyes on an intermediate throw.

With the Badgers trying out a ton of corners on the outside, Lofy and others will get an opportunity to showcase their talents in the nickel, and he had a strong outing on Tuesday.

Jaheim Thomas as a pass rusher

When transferring in from Arkansas this offseason, it was expected that linebacker Jaheim Thomas would play a versatile role for the Badgers, working both as an inside linebacker and as a pass-rusher in certain situations.

Speaking with the media last week, Thomas himself confirmed the idea, sharing that the coaching staff’s plan for involving his entire skillset and the comfortability with the current staff was a big sell for him transferring.

Through the first week of spring ball, Thomas has been a clear standout, working well as an inside linebacker, while also winning some 1-on-1 reps.

But, on Tuesday, Thomas was seen more as a pass rusher, and his stock continued to rise, as Wisconsin had the chance to involve both more inside and outside linebackers with him on the field in different situations.

Thomas’s versatility will be a key for the Badgers, and he has showcased the possibility of being a good pass-rusher, which can bolster a defense needing contributions in that category.