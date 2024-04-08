Could Austin Brown be the Badgers starter at nickelback this season?

The Wisconsin Badgers were faced with a dilemma during bowl prep, as super-senior Jason Maitre elected to bypass playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl, instead choosing to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

As a result, Wisconsin was left without a true starter at the nickel, which was a position where the Badgers faced depth issues in 2023, with safety Owen Arnett being listed as the backup on the two-deep.

In a bit of a change, the Badgers moved Austin Brown into the role against the LSU Tigers, where he played the whole game in his first-ever start at nickel.

Now, it was unclear whether Wisconsin truly saw Brown as a nickel corner or whether they were dealt a tough hand given their depth at the position.

However, Brown has played in the nickel to begin spring camp, almost exclusively playing the same role as he did in the bowl game, rather than working as the third safety alongside starters Hunter Wohler and Kamo’i Latu.

Could the Badgers use Brown in that nickel role full-time in 2024?

Reflecting on the bowl game, defensive coordinator Mike Tressel was impressed by Brown’s transition to nickel against LSU back in January.

“The great thing about it, I thought he learned and played very well,” Tressel said about Brown in the bowl game. “Like you, I don’t believe anyone would realize that that was the first game he played at nickel, right. And that was against some serious skill. We know that. So I thought he did a great job.”

When it comes to Brown’s role in the nickel, Tressel ultimately believes it allows Wisconsin to go into one of their additional packages: playing with a big nickel, which can allow the defense to operate differently with run fits and bigger slot receivers.

However, the defensive coordinator acknowledged that there’s also the value of having a prototypical nickel corner, while Brown allows the team to have flexibility with what they want to do at the position.

“I think that gives us the tool in the toolbox to be able to play with a big nickel,” Tressel about Brown’s fit in the nickel. “And there can be times where you want to truly play ‘a three corner, third corner at nickel.’”

“And now we have a big physical body that can play that, too, if people are trying to swing bubbles and now out there, or maybe you want to play a little bit more zone or whatever the case is, it gives us more tools because he showed he could handle it.”

The nickel battle will be one to watch throughout the spring, as Brown has resumed his duties from spring ball.

Still, Wisconsin has a number of young cornerbacks from a deep 2023 recruiting class, while also bringing in Toledo transfer R.J. Delancy, whom Tressel and head coach Luke Fickell have praised early into spring ball.

Brown seems primed for a bigger role in 2024 as he ascended up the depth chart last season, and a part of that could come in the nickel in certain packages.