What DC Mike Tressel learned from Year 1 with the Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers had a bit of a disappointing season in Year 1 of the Luke Fickell era, going 7-6 in 2023, which included a 35-31 loss to the LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Throughout the year, Wisconsin saw struggles on both sides of the ball as they dealt with injuries and inconsistencies offensively, while slow starts marred the defense for much of the year.

What did defensive coordinator Mike Tressel feel could've improved last season?

It all began with spring ball, where Tressel felt the team didn't realize their athleticism woes early enough, setting their preparation back a notch.

“Yeah, I think that all of us would say, Coach Fick would say, we probably didn’t figure out athleticism in space during spring practice as much as we would have liked to because you’re limited in how much you want to tackle in the spring and how much you want to go to the ground,” Tressel said. “We need to find ways to put people in those space situations which exposed us a couple times last fall and really identify so we can improve there.”

“And then also, the other thing is you want to find out and we will do a better job this spring when it really gets tough, when it’s really crunch time, who has that extra [gear]?”

The athleticism in space issue was a recurring one, especially at the linebacker position, which provided opposing offenses a glaring weakness to exploit that Wisconsin really only figured out more towards the end of the season.

Reflecting on last season, Tressel wished he could've identified the team’s strengths faster in an effort to field a better defense.

“I wish we could have identified our strengths faster. I do think we adapted as the year went on, which happens in year one,” Tressel said.

“I wish it would have happened faster. You know, that’s what I look at: identifying and playing the strengths is something we take pride in, and hopefully we can start with that right off the bat and any adaptations happen sooner.”

The defensive coordinator specifically pointed to the team’s pass-rushing struggles, which was arguably the biggest issue last season.

“I don’t think we affected the quarterback as well,” Tressel said. “And sometimes it’s trying to get more and more people that are great pass rushers, but sometimes it’s, ‘hey, what do we need to do in terms of our plan and how much we pressure?’”

“What types of pressures affect the quarterback more? So there were some things we sat back and reflected on without a doubt. And I will say we’re spending time sharing those with the players, too, so they know what they are and they’re attacking them as well.”

This offseason, the Badgers revamped their roster to better fit what they're looking for out of their defense, adding several new faces at both inside and outside linebacker to address the athleticism and pass-rushing issues.

Now, it comes down to how quickly those moves can translate to the field, which we’re beginning to see during spring ball.