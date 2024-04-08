15 observations from the first week of Badgers spring practice: Offense

The Wisconsin Badgers concluded their first full week of spring ball, with energy flowing as the players returned to live scrimmage, with pads coming during practice No. 4 on Saturday.

Even with just the first week of practices, there are a number of things that stood out on both sides of the ball.

Let’s start with the offensive side of the ball, where I’ve compiled 15 of my observations after attending all three practices this week.

Quarterbacks

1. Tyler Van Dyke’s arm

From the first practice, when looking closely at the quarterbacks, I thought Tyler Van Dyke’s arm strength stood out, especially on passes outside the numbers.

Van Dyke’s arm was his main selling point at Miami, and it’s clear that the arm talent is there for the graduate transfer, with the main questions revolving around consistency and accuracy.

Those two issues were more prevalent on Saturday, with Van Dyke missing a few throws behind receivers on an inconsistent day, but if he can put it all together as he continues to get comfortable with the offense, it could be a pleasant sight to see for Badgers fans.

2. QB rotation

Last offseason, it was a tougher read for the backup quarterbacks, as Tanner Mordecai came in as the established starter, with Wisconsin revamping the quarterback room by adding in three transfers and a freshman.

This offseason, even with the additions of Van Dyke, a graduate transfer, and Mabrey Mettauer, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024, there seems to be a better balance of opportunities for all the healthy quarterbacks.

That also plays into the part that Wisconsin had three players battling for the No. 3 spot last year in Marshall Howe, Nick Evers, and Myles Burkett, crowding the room, but it’s clear that the Badgers want to see what they have with all of their options.

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo dubbed the competition as a four-way battle between Van Dyke, Locke, Evers, and Mettauer, and all four are getting ample practice reps to prove themselves.

3. Braedyn Locke standout

As I shared with my Day 4 practice report, Braedyn Locke was the standout on Saturday in Wisconsin’s longest practice to date.

Many viewed Tyler Van Dyke as the clear starter after Wisconsin landed him in the transfer portal, but Locke is competing well for the spot, which was especially seen on Saturday when the redshirt sophomore’s accuracy was on display in 1-on-1s, 7-on-7s, and 11-on-11s.

The starting quarterback job is fully up for grabs, but the competition may be closer than initially anticipated, setting up for an intriguing spring.

Running Backs

4. Chez Mellusi back

Arguably the biggest takeaway of the first week of spring was the availability of running back Chez Mellusi, as it was initially believed that the top back would be heavily limited over the next few weeks.

Mellusi looks fresh and head coach Luke Fickell said that the running back wants to be involved more than expected.

“Yeah, [Chez Mellusi will be able to go more than expected] a lot of ways,” Fickell said. “You know, I thought maybe we would hold him in a lot of situations, but I don’t know if that’s the best thing for Chez, and I don’t know if that’s the best thing for us.”

“That’s not what Chez wants. So I think the opportunity for him to go out there and compete and show what it is that he can do.”

But, with Mellusi back, it only highlights the logjam at running back even more, with Wisconsin holding eight scholarship players at the position currently.

5. Tawee Walker standout

While Chez Mellusi’s return to the top team was a key observation, I have to include Tawee Walker on this list, as the Oklahoma transfer has been the most impressive running back through the first week of camp.

Walker came to Madison with a good amount of experience under his belt, rushing for 513 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 carries as the No. 2 at Oklahoma in 2023.

The Badgers are losing Braelon Allen, who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, but Walker seems to be a strong replacement option, as he’s a true bruiser, who embraces physicality in the run game.

More importantly, Walker is especially flashy as an explosive downhill, one-cut runner, which should mesh really well with offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s run concepts.

6. Drops in passing game

Last season, running backs in the passing game were a big staple of the offense, both as pass-catchers and in pass protection.

So, it’s no surprise that Wisconsin has operated similarly to begin spring ball. However, the results have been mixed, with a number of drops across the board for running backs so far.

Nearly every running back has experienced a drop in the passing game already, be it in team or individual drills, which could be something to monitor as the Badgers evaluate their deep running back room.

Who will emerge as the pass-catching back for Wisconsin?

Wide Receivers

7. Trech Kekahuna stands out

Will Pauling was the breakout for the Badgers at the receiver position last season, emerging as the team’s top wideout out of the slot after transferring from Cincinnati.

Now, to begin spring ball, fellow slot receiver Trech Kekahuna has begun to stand out, catching a number of passes from Tyler Van Dyke, Braedyn Locke, and Nick Evers.

Kekahuna has a knack for getting open and finding open space, while serving as an explosive option at receiver to complement his strong route-running skills.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the reason that Wisconsin involves more four-wideout sets as we saw with Skyler Bell last season and with Kekahuna in the bowl game.

8. Opening at outside WR

In the offseason, the Badgers lost Chimere Dike, Bell, and Keontez Lewis to the transfer portal, opening up opportunities for an outside receiver and a second slot option.

While Kekahuna is the favorite to emerge as the No. 2 slot wideout, that opening at the outside is a position that could be fluid throughout the spring.

C.J. Williams is the top option, having transferred from USC last season, but the Badgers also have intriguing candidates with Vinny Anthony, Quincy Burroughs, and even Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry.

It feels like this position will see serious rotation throughout the season, but Wisconsin has a number of young receivers who are ready for more opportunities.

9. Kyan Berry-Johnson ready?

Wisconsin did see a number of departures at receiver, but elected to bring in just one freshman: four-star Kyan Berry-Johnson.

At 5’10, 178 pounds, Berry-Johnson is primed to play the slot position, which is where he’s been to start spring ball.

Now, it’s tough for early-enrollee freshmen to make their mark this quickly, but Johnson compiled a strong day on Saturday, bouncing back from an early drop to haul in a number of strong catches throughout the day from a multitude of quarterbacks, including a sweet play on a ball slightly behind him from Mabrey Mettauer.

With Wisconsin operating with two slot receivers in four-receiver sets, Berry-Johnson could ascend up the pecking order sooner than later, and it’s important to note that Wisconsin’s recruiting staff dubbed him as one of the most-college ready players on National Signing Day.

Tight Ends

10. No clear top option

If there were a position group that was truly up for grabs, it would be the tight end position, where the best production in 2023 came from Tucker Ashcraft, who had eight catches for 86 yards.

Wisconsin brought in transfer Jackson McGohan and freshmen Grant Stec and Robert Booker, but the room is both young and thin with only six scholarship bodies.

As a result, there’ve been a number of players getting opportunities with the team rotating tight ends, leading to essentially an open competition at the position.

11. J.T. Seagraves

One name that we haven’t heard much about throughout his short career has been redshirt sophomore, J.T. Seagraves. Well, that could be changing soon.

Seagraves has been an underrated piece for me this past week, as the Badgers coaching staff has rotated him across the top teams, while offensive coordinator Phil Longo pointed out that he could see action if he continues to develop well.

“It’s an open competition in every room right now. Tucker [Ashcraft] and Riley [Nowakowski] are back. They have the most reps from last season,” Longo said.

“But if J.T. Seagraves elevates himself and moves ahead from a production and execution standpoint, then we’ll play J.T. Seagraves or anybody else that’s here.”

He’d be the name to watch for me at the position as the spring progresses.

12. Similar to last year?

Last spring, offensive coordinator Phil Longo revealed that his offense will revolve around the best playmakers on the team, regardless of position.

As a result, Wisconsin heavily involved their running backs, while looking to four-receiver sets more than expected in an effort to spark their offense.

On the other hand, the tight ends didn't see much production overall, as Hayden Rucci led the way with 11 catches for 125 yards.

Could we see a similar strategy this season? With the depth at running back, as well as intrigue at receiver even behind Pauling, it feels that could be the way as the tight end group continues to develop.

Offensive Line

13. Run game success

Last year, I shared that I was perhaps most impressed by Phil Longo’s run-game concepts when discussing the ups and downs of his offensive scheme with Wisconsin’s personnel.

Over the first week, which was a heavier run install, those run-game concepts were on display, with the most success coming on Saturday as the pads came on, allowing the offensive linemen to regain some of the edge.

With the group Wisconsin has at running back, as well as the returning offensive line, it feels that the Badgers are primed for a strong year on the ground, even with the departure of Braelon Allen.

14. Depth woes

Wisconsin lost five scholarship offensive linemen this offseason, as Tanor Bortolini (draft), Michael Furtney (eligibility), Trey Wedig (transfer), Nolan Rucci (transfer), and Dylan Barrett (transfer) all left the program.

The Badgers did choose to replace them with five true freshmen offensive linemen, but only two are currently on campus, leaving Wisconsin with some depth issues as they maneuver through spring ball.

While the starting five looks strong, the Badgers have a plethora of walk-ons taking over legitimate snaps with the backup groups, even bringing in two tryout players to be able to field three groups for the first, second, and third-string offenses.

Head coach Luke Fickell acknowledged the issue, which could alter the team’s practice ideas as they wait for the remaining of the freshmen group to join the program in the summer.

15. True freshmen

Two of Wisconsin’s five true freshmen are early enrollees: Kevin Heywood and Collin Cubberly.

Heywood has immediately been thrust into a bigger role, working the left tackle position behind Jack Nelson, while Cubberly, seen more as an interior offensive lineman, has seen snaps at both guard and center.

With Wisconsin’s youth along the offensive line, it’ll be intriguing how they handle the depth, as some of the true freshmen could be placed into high-leverage situations during the season if the Badgers deal with injuries.