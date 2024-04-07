How Badgers HC Luke Fickell plans to approach competitive flare-ups at spring ball

The Wisconsin Badgers are one week deep into spring ball, where competitive juices have begun to flow between the offense and the defense.

That involves a number of scuffles, with two occurring on Tuesday after offensive players took offense to tackles from defensive players, while a bigger one occurred Thursday when outside linebacker Leon Lowery and offensive linemen Jack Nelson and Joe Brunner.

The latter dust-up led to Brunner being forced to run laps after talking with offensive line coach A.J. Blazek, although he returned to practice shortly after, with things resuming as normal.

Are the practice flare-ups something that head coach Luke Fickell condones?

“On the record, I tell you, no, I don’t. I don’t condone those things, but off the record, I would. You know what? As I said, to be able to play [with] the edge is really important,” Fickell said.

Fickell related the practice scuffles to games, noting how that behavior wouldn't be tolerated when the season begins, which is why it’s important to keep one’s emotions in check.

“And what we need to understand is when a guy goes over the edge that there can’t be things that escalate. And I think it’s a great learning lesson to say when your buddy loses his mind, your job is to grab your guy. As you know, in a game, if you grab the other team, it’s a penalty.”

“It’s the same thing in practice. You’re learning the situations where guys are going to lose their emotions at some point in time. And if they’ve got the buddies around them, they can grab them and control them.”

Still, Fickell believes that seeing the competitiveness come out during these practices can be beneficial for the team, although players can’t lose their minds.

“I think it’s a really healthy thing. If things escalate, if things get out of control where you can’t practice and guys lose their minds, I don’t think it’s a good thing,” Fickell said. But I think if you can’t push these guys and make sure they understand that there’s an edge that you have to play with, it’s going to be difficult for us to be the type of team we want to be.”