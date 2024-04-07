How the Badgers ultimately landed LB Tackett Curtis the second time around

The Wisconsin Badgers looked to the transfer portal to revamp the linebacker position, landing three inside linebackers and two outside linebackers in an effort to match defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s scheme better.

Among the transfers was USC linebacker Tackett Curtis, who moved on from the program after his true freshman season where he accumulated 40 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble for the Trojans.

Wisconsin was firmly in the mix for Curtis during the 2023 cycle, but ultimately lost out to USC as they underwent a coaching change, while the linebacker was being evaluated as an outside backer for the Badgers, rather than on the inside.

In fact, senior linebacker Jake Chaney believed the Badgers were actually going to get Curtis the first time around, but acknowledged the difficulty with USC being a high-end school when it comes to NIL.

“You know, we really thought we were going to get Tackett off rip. With NIL and all that stuff,” Chaney said this week. “It’s tough trying to compete with the USC or trying to compete with those big schools.”

However, the relationship was there from the start, which stood out to Chaney when the Badgers were hosting Curtis on visits.

“I remember my first memory, me and Tackett, we were at coach Chryst’s house. We’re playing bags. And, you know, he’s just a happy guy, nice guy, easy to talk to, easy to hang out with.”

“I met his parents, met his family, and, you know, first impressions of him, like, ‘oh, wow, I would love to have this kid talent-wise, like, playing with them, playing against them, but, you know, just having another friend in the group, having another brother you can call, like you can eventually love because, you know, you mesh so well.’”

Through Curtis’s freshman year with the Trojans, Chaney and several others kept in touch with the linebacker, showing their support.

“I was happy because, you know, we kind of kept in touch,” Chaney said. “You know, like I said, we really thought we were going to get him.”

“So, you know, we were all friends with them, you know, even when [Nick] Herbig went into the league, still reposting Tackett’s stories, reposting Tackett’s posts. And, you know, we’re swiping up on the stories, communicating with each other, you know, just talking. And when he came here, it’s just like, oh, that’s another teammate already. I can call him a teammate right now.”

Did the prior relationships help the Badgers out this time around when ultimately landing Curtis?

“Oh, no doubt,” Chaney said. “I mean, I didn’t do most of the recruiting because, you know, Aaron Witty, Preston Zachman, they hit it off.”

“I think Aaron Witt was his host. I think he was supposed to play outside backer at first. So I think Aaron Witt was his host. And they became boys. They became, you know, when he entered the portal, it was an easy decision for him to make.”

Through the first few months at Wisconsin, Curtis has already made an impression on defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, who highlighted his attitude and passion for the game.

“​​I think he embodies what we’re all about,” Tressel said about the USC transfer. “I mean, he’s a fantastic kid who, off the field does things the right way, but he’s an absolute killer on the field in terms of, we talk about effort and attitude. Attitude is the intention. When you get there, he brings nasty intentions on the football field at all times. You’ve seen that on film. If you watch highlights, he’s doing that now.”

“He’s also a guy that’s just passionate about the game. So whatever’s asked of him, he tries to go above and beyond, and you can see his comfort level in what we’re doing [and he’s] growing.”

The Badgers understand that involving a number of transfers can be disruptive to the culture and development at times, which is why they sought strong culture fits that had experience playing football to quickly assimilate into the team.

Curtis was a clear target, given the relationships he’d built with several Badgers players one year earlier, while the Badgers also landed Arkansas’s Jaheim Thomas and UNC’s Sebastian Cheeks.

“Like we talked about [with Aaron] Witt, he’s the type of guy that impacts people by how hard you play,” Tressel said about Curtis. “So that’s what you use this time for. But [the transfers] are also experienced guys, right? The great thing about those guys coming in is for the most part, they’ve played some good ball at this level, but also they’re guys that had relationships or ties to Wisconsin football before.”

“So in terms of the culture, it’s not like you’re bringing a bunch of new guys that nobody knew who they were. And we have a jumpstart in terms of the trust and communication. So, yes, we’re working on that. Yes, that’s always a challenge with new guys, but we feel like we got a good head start.”

The Badgers have a completely different linebacker group in 2024, with players having the versatility to take over multiple roles. Curtis fits into that category, having been a part of the two-deep to begin spring practice as one of the top four inside linebackers on the team.

