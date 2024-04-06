The Wisconsin Badgers concluded their fourth practice of the spring on Saturday, which was easily their longest day thus far, stemming over two hours long.

It was the first day of padded practices, as well as the lone day that took place outdoors on the practice field next to Camp Randall Stadium.

Here are three quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s spring practice No. 4.

Quarterback battle intensifies

Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke have shared an equal split of first-team reps through the first four practices, as the Badgers have allowed both players to compete with the top team.

Through three days, with a heavier install in the run game, it had seemed fairly even between the two players, but the battle intensified on Thursday over a longer practice.

Van Dyke started hot, hitting all three of his first passes, which included a great throw with a free rusher in his face as he hit Will Pauling on the sideline with good touch on the ball.

Locke followed that up with the second-team offense, finding J.T. Seagraves up the seam for a good pass on a great play design, while also hitting his first four passes before Chez Mellusi dropped the fifth ball.

However, the disparity began during 7-on-7s, as Locke remained sharp, showcasing good accuracy and some solid power on his throws, while Van Dyke struggled in a two-throw stretch, placing one behind Kyan-Berry Johnson, with the second being intercepted by safety Charlie Jarvis on an inaccurate ball.

In 1-on-1s, Locke’s accuracy continued to shine, while Van Dyke had a period of inconsistency with certain balls. Again, it’s important to take both 7-on-7s and 1-on-1s with a grain of salt, given the nature of the drills, but it was nonetheless a good showing for the redshirt sophomore.

When 11-on-11s resumed, Locke cooled a bit, overthrowing a slot fade and a slot corner, while electing to run on a different throw where he should've hit Trech Kekahuna breaking free out of the slot.

Still, the redshirt sophomore remained consistent for the most part, getting the ball out to the flat when needed, while connecting with Kekahuna on a pair of good passes.

Van Dyke missed late on another throw behind Berry-Johnson, who was running a slant out of the slot, and overall had an average day.

If I were handing out grades, I’d probably hand out a B+ for Locke and C for Van Dyke. Regardless, it feels the competition may be closer than initially expected early on.

Pads come on

Pads came on for the first time on Saturday, which provided a better indication of physicality and how trench play currently stands.

I thought the run game had another good day, with a number of good runs to the left side behind Jack Nelson and Joe Brunner, but also some quality plays to the right side. As I shared last year, I was impressed by Longo’s run concepts in Year 1, and I think that aspect of the offense will especially shine this season.

We saw players such as Tawee Walker and Jackson Acker embrace the physicality, trucking defenders over in space as they bulldozed forward.

There was a clear drop-off between the top group and the backup groups, which struggled to consistently hold up in the run game on similar concepts, but I thought it was a fairly even day on both sides of the ball on Saturday.

The edge rushers still had a fairly solid day, recording pressures and sacks on multiple occasions, while filling in the backside well on runs.

The trench competition will definitely be one to monitor as camp continues to progress.

Safety changes

The safety room has been fairly set through the first three practices of spring ball, with Hunter Wohler and Kamo’i Latu manning the top team, while Braedyn Moore and Justin Taylor have seen action with the second team.

Additionally, a third safety has been in the slot, with Austin Brown, Owen Arnett, Max Lofy, and Michael Mack earning the primary snaps across the three defensive teams.

However, on Saturday, I believe Kamo’i Latu was seen with a sling on his arm, as he was not a part of practice. That allowed Braedyn Moore to take extensive reps next to Wohler with the first team defense, while walk-on Charlie Jarvis was moved up to work with Taylor on the second team.

The safety room had a number of standouts, as Hunter Wohler had a strong start to the day, while Jarvis himself recorded an interception, while making a massive hit as well.

One thing to note: I’m actually not a big fan of Wisconsin using a third safety as their nickel so far.

Granted, Brown looked good in the bowl game against LSU, but the plethora of safeties being used at the position are bigger in size and don’t possess top-end speed, while their hips look tighter than you’d want for the position.

Safeties obviously provide a plus when it comes to run fits, but I wonder if Wisconsin looks to implement the three-safety looks throughout camp or whether Brown will get more snaps at safety, where he showed improvement last year.