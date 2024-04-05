Why the Badgers are dealing with depth issues along the offensive line

The Wisconsin Badgers continued their spring practices this week, conducting their second on Tuesday and third on Thursday.

There’ve been a number of position battles that have started to take place, but one position where the starters seem to be set is the offensive line.

Jack Nelson, Riley Mahlman, and Joe Huber return as starters at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard, respectively.

In addition, Jake Renfro is resuming his spot at center after not playing last year due to multiple foot injuries, while Joe Brunner, one of the program’s more heralded young guys, is taking over at left guard.

However, the Badgers are dealing with a serious issue currently during spring ball: their depth.

Wisconsin has 13 scholarship offensive linemen on the roster currently, but five of those players are true freshmen.

In addition to the five starters, the Badgers have J.P. Benzschawel, Barrett Nelson, and James Durand as the returning scholarship linemen. That’s only eight returnees on scholarship, due to the departures of Tanor Bortolini (draft), Michael Furtney (eligibility), Trey Wedig (transfer), Nolan Rucci (transfer), and Dylan Barrett (transfer).

To make matters worse, only two of Wisconsin’s five true freshmen at offensive line are on campus currently: Kevin Heywood and Colin Cubberly. Additionally, Barrett Nelson has been held out of team drills as he was limited to non-contact drills on the side.

That leaves the Badgers with just nine scholarship offensive linemen to use at the moment, with them needing to field three different offensive line units for their three teams in spring ball.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, head coach Luke Fickell acknowledged the depth concerns, pointing out how some of the freshmen are already being thrown into the fire with the No. 2 team.

“We’ve got some freshman offensive linemen here already,” Fickell said. “Wish we had others. Well, some of those guys are running with the twos.”

Kevin Heywood started spring ball as the No. 2 left tackle, while Colin Cubberly has rotated between the second and third teams, seeing action at both guard and center.

“It’s really difficult, you know, but I think that these guys that choose to come in at this time understand that, you know, there’s some things that are going to be thrown upon their plate that they’re going to have to embrace,” Fickell said. “And that’s going against some guys that have played a lot of ball in college and they have to understand what and why they’re doing things and they’ve done a great job.”

“I think for us to get better, and I mean, as a whole program, we have to be able to rep three groups in the spring. And without having some of those guys, you know, it makes it really difficult.”

Currently, to field three different groups in the spring, Wisconsin is playing a number of walk-ons to fill in the depth.

The second-team offensive line has primarily consisted of Heywood, James Durand, Kerry Kodanko (walk-on), J.P. Benzschawel, and Peyton Lange (walk-on) from left to right. On Thursday, Cubberly rotated in for Durand for a stretch at left guard, moving from his normal spot of the third-team center.

The third-team offensive line has mainly been Manny Mullens (walk-on), Sterling Thompson (walk-on), Cubberly, John Clifford (walk-on), and Evan Brown (walk-on) from left to right.

Thompson and Brown are walk-ons not listed on the Badgers roster, as they were brought in this spring.

To account for offensive line depth, the Badgers have needed to flip Mullens from the defensive line to the offensive line, while bringing in additional depth as walk-ons just to field three teams.

The lack of depth could lead to Wisconsin being a player in the second transfer portal window, potentially looking for offensive linemen to fill out their roster as the other freshmen get on to campus.

However, this issue is one that becomes prevalent during the change between coaching staffs. A number of players moved elsewhere this offseason after not seeing a path for snaps at Wisconsin, while the Badgers brought in five freshmen to account for the team’s future at the position.

Projecting the offensive line for the fall, Wisconsin’s starters will be one of the team’s strong suits, especially with continuity for the front five.

But, the Badgers could run into issues if things spill into their backup units, as they don’t have many seasoned players among the group to fill that void.