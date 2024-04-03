Luke Fickell says Chez Mellusi will be able to do more than expected “in a lot of ways” this spring

The Wisconsin Badgers held their second practice of the spring on Tuesday, which was a run-heavy install day, allowing the team to display their deep running back room.

Leading the way was expected starter Chez Mellusi, who looked fresh despite recovering from a fractured fibula sustained in Week 4 of last season.

Initially, head coach Luke Fickell shared in February that Mellusi would be limited, if practicing at all, during spring ball as he recovered from the major injury.

However, the sixth-year running back has been active and the No. 1 option out of the backfield through the first two practices, boding well for his recovery.

Do the Badgers expect Mellusi to be able to do more this spring, given the way his recovery has gone?

“Yeah, in a lot of ways,” Fickell said. “You know, I thought maybe we would hold him in a lot of situations, but I don’t know if that’s the best thing for Chez, and I don’t know if that’s the best thing for us.”

“That’s not what Chez wants. So I think the opportunity for him to go out there and compete and show what it is that he can do.”

While it’s a good sign that Mellusi is out there and looking fresh, the Badgers will still be smart with their plan for the running back, understanding that he as a veteran doesn't need as many practice snaps to get re-acquainted.

But, Fickell believes it’s important for the sixth-year senior to get back into the football groove, given the significance of his injury, which is why the duo ultimately decided that Mellusi would be a factor in spring ball.

“You know, we’re gonna be smart,” Fickell said. “There’s not a guy that’s in his fifth or 6th year that needs a million reps, but he needs the reps. He needs the shots.”

“He needs the ability to get the confidence back in everything, carrying the football and making plays.”

Mellusi didn’t see a significant amount of snaps on Day 2, but it’s a good sign that he’s already making plays as a runner in spring ball.

But, the depth behind Mellusi is certainly appealing, making it easier to limit the top back’s load early on, as Wisconsin brought in transfer Tawee Walker, while Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli returned to the team.

The running back group currently has eight scholarship players, which could pave the way for some movement sooner rather than later, meaning it’ll be important for the rest of the field to prove themselves during spring ball.