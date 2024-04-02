Three quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s No. 2 spring practice

The Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up their second spring practice on Tuesday on a run-heavy day, with energy oozing from the players, leading to a few scuffles.

It was a non-padded practice, which is expected early on during spring ball, but that didn’t stop the players from competing hard, pleasing head coach Luke Fickell, who spoke with reporters after the day was done.

Here are three quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s No. 2 practice of the spring.

Run-heavy day

It was clear that the Badgers were prioritizing their run-game install, as the first set of 11-on-11s consisted exclusively of run plays, allowing Wisconsin to showcase their deep running back room.

Chez Mellusi remained the top back and looks near, if not at, 100 percent healthy, which is a great sign for the Badgers, as he was initially expected to be limited for the majority of the spring.

But, the depth behind him calls for an intriguing competition this spring, as Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker looked fresh, primarily displaying his skills as a one-cut runner.

Walker has solid explosiveness to match his downhill capabilities, and should be a strong complement to Mellusi at the top of the room.

Behind him, Jackson Acker got a significant amount of the RB3 carries over Cade Yacamelli, potentially indicating where that battle is at early in spring ball, while the mauler was also used as a fullback or even like an H-back in certain sets.

The Badgers involved some of their two-back sets that were on display last season with Mellusi and Braelon Allen, indicating that could be a part of the gameplan this year as well.

Gideon Ituka got some early snaps with the third-team offense as well, struggling a little as a pass-catcher, but looking like a bowling ball in the run game. Size-wise, he looks the part of a college back.

The run-heavy day did lead to a few scuffles, as Jackson Acker got into it with Leon Lowery after a run play early in the day, while Tackett Curtis and Cade Yacamelli exchanged shoves after the former tackled the latter on a play.

As for any takeaways, it’s tough to truly say much, as there aren’t pads yet, while live tackling isn’t “truly” there.

But, it was an energy-infused day on the ground for Wisconsin.

QBs up-and-down

It was an up-and-down day for the quarterbacks, who didn't see as much action as normal with the number of run plays executed on the day.

Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke split first-team reps, with the latter earning the first snaps of the day, but both had their good moments and rougher moments on the day.

It felt that a good number of their passes were quick throws to the flat, as Wisconsin highlighted their running backs in the passing game as well.

Locke had an interception in his second set of 11-on-11s while working with the first team, although it was more so on receiver Vinny Anthony, who was beaten at the catch point by cornerback Nyziere Fourqurean, who tipped the pass up and recorded the pick.

Van Dyke had a near interception to Kamo’i Latu, throwing a ball to Anthony late near the sideline, allowing Kamo’i Latu to get a good break on the pass and nearly pick it off.

The Miami transfer also had back-to-back passes batted at the line of scrimmage, despite being 6’4.

Van Dyke did have a nice throw to start the day, hitting Bryson Green on a 15-yard post in stride on his best pass of the morning.

But, overall, it was a majority of shorter throws on the day, with the Badgers implementing a certain part of their offensive install.

The rep division allowed Locke, Van Dyke, Nick Evers, and Mabrey Mettauer to all get ample opportunities on the day.

It was a clear learning day for Mettauer, who looked like a freshman as you’d expect for a quarterback in his second college practice.

Mettauer seemed uneasy in the pocket throughout the day, leaving early at times, which attracted pressure, although he was working behind a below-average offensive line group with the third-team offense that primarily consisted of walk-ons.

There were certain times when the true freshman looked hesitant to throw the ball, and he took two sacks on the day on plays that he probably should’ve gotten rid of the ball.

Regardless, it’s a good sign that all four of Wisconsin’s top quarterback options are getting ample snaps because experience is the only way for the players to improve.

Three safety sets

The nickel spot was one that I highlighted as a position to watch, as Wisconsin experimented with Austin Brown in the slot during the bowl game.

On Tuesday, it was almost exclusively three-safety sets for Wisconsin, with Brown manning the slot with the first-team defense, while Owen Arnett got the role with the second-team defense.

Now, the Badgers are trying R.J. Delancy and Jonas Duclona on the outside while Ricardo Hallman is continuing to recover from shoulder surgery, but it’s intriguing that the Badgers are opting to try some of their safety depth at cornerback.

With the first team, Wisconsin used Brown with Hunter Wohler and Kamo’i Latu, while Arnett worked with Braedyn Moore and Justin Taylor on the second-team defense. Preston Zachman was on the side due to an injury.

The Badgers are currently holding 12 scholarship cornerbacks, but many players have versatility.

Max Lofy and Michael Mack were both working with the safeties, with head coach Luke Fickell highlighting the former in his presser after practice.

The nickel position will be one to watch all spring as players get healthy, given Wisconsin’s depth at cornerback.