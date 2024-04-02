Breaking down Wisconsin’s scholarship distribution ahead of spring ball: Defense

The Wisconsin Badgers are officially heading into spring ball, with their second practice coming on Tuesday, which Bucky’s 5th Quarter will be in attendance for.

Currently, the Badgers are standing at 88 scholarships, meaning that they’re three over the limit heading into the spring, with 43 coming on the offensive side of the ball.

Let’s break down the defensive scholarship distribution, seeing where Wisconsin stands at each position heading into spring ball.

Defensive Line (11): James Thompson, Cade McDonald, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills, Mike Jarvis, T.J. Bollers, Curt Neal, Jamel Howard, Ernest Willor, Dillan Johnson, Hank Weber

The Badgers saw some shakeups along the defensive line, as Isaiah Mullens, Rodas Johnson, Gio Paez, Darian Varner, and Tommy Brunner all are gone from the program.

To offset the losses, Wisconsin brought in Albany transfer Elijah Hills, a redshirt senior, while adding three freshmen in their 2024 class: Ernest Willor, Dillan Johnson, and Hank Weber.

This group was one of the weakest on the roster in terms of production last season, and will rely on a number of similar faces, with hopes that some of the younger players can break out as reliable contributors.

However, this is a group that Wisconsin should especially look to add to in the second transfer portal window, as they need improved production, while four of the players (Thompson, McDonald, Barten, Hills) are redshirt seniors.

I’d expect at least one more addition in the spring, although Wisconsin will need to attract talent for the position, which has been difficult to achieve for years.

Outside Linebackers (6): John Pius, Aaron Witt, Leon Lowery, Darryl Peterson, Thomas Heiberger, Anelu Lafaele

Like the defensive line, Wisconsin got minimal production from their outside linebackers in 2023, as starters Darryl Peterson and C.J. Goetz combined for just 8.5 sacks.

Goetz is now gone, while Wisconsin brought in John Pius and Leon Lowery as transfers in hopes of improvements with the group in 2023.

Wisconsin is fairly thin at the position, with two of the six outside linebackers being true freshmen, while John Pius is in his final year of eligibility.

Pius and Lowery should vie for immediate snaps in the rotation alongside Peterson, but the wildcard of the group is Thomas Heiberger, whom the recruiting staff dubbed as one of the two most college-ready freshmen in the school’s 2024 class.

Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if Wisconsin adds to the position via the portal.

Inside Linebackers (7): Jaheim Thomas, Jake Chaney, Tackett Curtis, Christian Alliegro, Sebastian Cheeks, Tyler Jansey, Landon Gauthier

Wisconsin added three new pieces to the group in Jaheim Thomas, Tackett Curtis, and Sebastian Cheeks, offsetting the losses of Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner, Aidan Vaughan, and Ross Gengler.

Thomas immediately slots in as a starter with Jake Chaney, while Tackett Curtis should be a favorite for the two-deep alongside Christian Alliegro.

This group seems much more like what Wisconsin wants with their new defensive scheme, and they have depth past their veterans to be prepared for the future.

I don’t expect any additions to this group in the spring, although I wouldn’t be surprised if a younger player like Tyler Jansey decided to explore opportunities elsewhere with such a crowded room.

Cornerbacks (12): R.J. Delancy, Nyzier Fourqurean, Max Lofy, Ricardo Hallman, Michael Mack, Jonas Duclona, Amare Snowden, A.J. Tisdell, Jace Arnold, Xavier Lucas, Jay Harper, Omillio Agard

Wisconsin’s cornerback room is one of its deepest on the roster, as they’ve significantly added players over the last two recruiting classes.

They added R.J. Delancy via the transfer portal in the offseason to offset the loss of Jason Maitre, while adding Xavier Lucas, Omillio Agard, and Jay Harper in their 2024 recruiting class, although it’s unclear whether Lucas will play corner or safety at Wisconsin.

This group seems primed for movement heading into the spring, as there are just too many bodies, with a majority of them being underclassmen.

It feels as if Wisconsin’s top four cornerbacks will be Delancy, Nyzier Fourqurean, Ricardo Hallman, and Michael Mack, with the rest competing for snaps, both in the slot and on the outside.

Now, Wisconsin could choose to carry a deep number of cornerbacks, knowing that a number are younger and hand-picked by Luke Fickell, but there will almost certainly be a playing time question down the line.

Safety (6): Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu, Preston Zachman, Austin Brown, Braedyn Moore, Justin Taylor, Raphael Dunn

The Badgers have seven scholarship safeties heading into the spring, although you can make an argument that some of the group could play cornerback and vice versa.

Safety is one of the deeper areas on the roster once again, with Wisconsin returning nearly every single piece from a season ago.

Wisconsin’s top four players in Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu, Preston Zachman, and Austin Brown are back, while Braedyn Moore is an intriguing option after bouncing between the slot and safety last offseason.

I don’t envision much occurring with this group, especially when factoring in walk-on Owen Arnett as a part of the formula.

Special Teams (3): Cayson Pfeiffer, Nathanial Vakos, Atticus Bertrams

It feels that Luke Fickell prefers having three scholarship players at special teams after offering one to former Cincinnati long snapper Cayson Pfeiffer this offseason to replace Peter Bowden.

Much won’t change with this group, and Wisconsin could even go the same route after Pfeiffer’s eligibility runs out next offseason.