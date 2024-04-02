Breaking down Wisconsin’s scholarship distribution ahead of spring ball: Offense

The Wisconsin Badgers are officially heading into spring ball, with their second practice coming on Tuesday, which Bucky’s 5th Quarter will be in attendance for.

Currently, the Badgers are standing at 88 scholarships, meaning that they’re three over the limit heading into the spring, with 42 coming on the offensive side of the ball.

Let’s break down the offensive scholarship distribution, seeing where Wisconsin stands at each position heading into spring ball.

Quarterback (5): Tyler Van Dyke, Braedyn Locke, Nick Evers, Cole LaCrue, Mabrey Mettauer

The Badgers saw two quarterbacks leave the program this offseason and subsequently brought two more in.

Tanner Mordecai (eligibility) and Myles Burkett (transfer) are gone, while Tyler Van Dyke (transfer) and Mabrey Mettauer (freshman) are in, keeping Wisconsin at four scholarship quarterbacks heading into the spring.

Heading into the offseason, I didn’t expect much movement at the position, as Nick Evers and Braedyn Locke were both one-time transfers, meaning they’d initially have to sit out a year to move away again.

Now, however, with the new ruling, they could transfer a second time without repercussions, although I don’t see that happening currently with Locke splitting first-team reps with Van Dyke (during the first practice), allowing Evers to see more snaps.

We’ll see if that continues going forward as Van Dyke gets acclimated. But, quarterback seems fairly sound with a sixth-year senior, two redshirt sophomores, a redshirt freshman, and a true freshman.

Running Backs (8): Chez Mellusi, Tawee Walker, Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli, Nate White, Dilin Jones, Gideon Ituka, Darrion Dupree

The Badgers brought in three freshmen running backs in a strong 2024 class, while also getting Tawee Walker from the transfer portal to serve as veteran depth with Braelon Allen heading to the NFL Draft.

This group seems primed for some movement, as eight scholarship running backs seem like a heavy number. Now, this, like defensive backs on the defensive side, is a group with a significant amount of younger talent, which makes the balancing act between veterans and the younger players tough.

As I shared in my running backs preview, it feels like a make-or-break spring for Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli, and Nate White, especially with Chez Mellusi returning sooner than later for spring ball.

It feels that a player could either transfer or look to move to another position for a better shot at playing time in this group.

Wide Receiver (10): Bryson Green, Will Pauling, C.J. Williams, Vinny Anthony, Tyrell Henry, Quincy Burroughs, Tommy McIntosh, Chris Brooks Jr., Trech Kekahuna, Kyan Berry-Johnson

The Badgers return much of their core at wide receiver, with starters Bryson Green and Will Pauling back for another season, although Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, and Keontez Lewis all moved elsewhere.

That leaves an opportunity for younger players C.J. Williams, Vinny Anthony, and Trech Kekahuna to earn more snaps with a starting spot open, while there are several intriguing names within the group.

While 10 receivers isn’t necessarily a significant amount for the scholarship count, a player like Chris Brooks Jr. could entertain a move to tight end for a better chance at playing time.

Wisconsin operated with four-receiver sets at times last season, which could very well be in the cards this year, especially with the depth they have at slot receiver.

But, this group seems fairly set heading into the spring, with ample room for competition depending on how many players new wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton plans to use in the rotation.

Tight Ends (6): Riley Nowakowski, Jackson McGohan, Tucker Ashcraft, J.T. Seagraves, Robert Booker, Grant Stec

One of the lightest position groups on the roster, Wisconsin saw a ton of movement at tight end with a number of players running out of eligibility or medically retiring.

That leaves the Badgers with six scholarship tight ends heading into the spring, with two of them being true freshmen.

Playing time is up for grabs with this group, as none of the returning tight ends accumulated over 100 receiving yards last year, while five of the six players are sophomores or younger.

The sleeper to watch is true freshman Grant Stec, who weighed in as the heaviest tight end ahead of spring ball, and showcased talent as a blocker and receiver during his high school career. Both he and Robert Booker are early enrollees, which could lead to quicker playing time.

But, I wouldn’t be surprised if Wisconsin attempted to move a player into the room or added a body via the second transfer portal window.

Offensive Line (13): Jack Nelson, Jake Renfro, Joe Huber, Riley Mahlman, J.P. Benzschawel, Joe Brunner, Barrett Nelson, James Durand, Emerson Mandell, Kevin Heywood, Ryan Cory, Derek Jensen, Colin Cubberly

The Badgers brought in a whopping five freshmen at offensive line in their 2024 class, bringing much-needed depth to their current room.

However, 2024 will be a big year for Wisconsin’s inexperienced players, as they’ll likely look to Joe Brunner to serve at left guard, while Jake Renfro, who hasn’t played in nearly two seasons, will man the center position.

The Badgers return guard Joe Huber and tackles Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman to their starting group, but the depth is where Wisconsin will have to answer some questions.

Apart from their true freshmen, Wisconsin has just eight returning scholarship offensive linemen, potentially leading the way for some of those 2024 recruits to crack the two deep in Year 1.

Kevin Heywood is the player to watch, as he already has the frame to play a tackle spot, while being an All-American as a senior alongside four-star cornerback Omillio Agard.

But, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Badgers look to the transfer portal to add a more experienced body for depth during the second window, especially considering that the team will lose Nelson and Huber next year, with the possibility of Renfro and Mahlman leaving early