3 quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s spring practice No. 6

The Wisconsin Badgers concluded their sixth practice of the spring on Thursday, where we saw both sides make some big plays, with several standouts shining.

Here are three quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s spring practice No. 6.

Trips look

On Thursday, the Badgers showcased an intriguing set they debuted with offensive coordinator Phil Longo last year, incorporating a number of trips looks, but with three true receivers bunched on one side of the field.

This look either involved four receivers, with trips on one side and either a receiver or tight end on the other side, and I thought it was a look that could generate some buzz this year.

Wisconsin has an additional slot receiver who should earn serious playing time with Trech Kekahuna this season, which could allow the team to incorporate more three-receiver sets, creating positional mismatches for the offense.

Additionally, the look allowed the Badgers to use one of their outside receivers in a slot-type role alongside the slot receiver, with the primary point being to create additional space on the field for the wideouts to use.

While there are certain aspects of the passing game that have seen middling results, the trips bunch sets could be an underrated element for Wisconsin’s offense this season.

Single-high looks at safety

The safety position was one of Wisconsin’s deepest groups in 2023, and that could return to be the case in 2024.

At safety, Wisconsin has a number of versatile players that could be utilized in a couple of positions, such as in coverage against tight ends, in the box, or even as a deep safety.

On Tuesday, the Badgers continued to show some single-high looks which we saw last year from defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

While this hasn't necessarily been tied to a single practice, it feels the Badgers could be using the single-high looks more often this season, given their personnel.

Kamo’i Latu is a player who could shine into more of a box safety role, given his aggressiveness near the line of scrimmage, while Hunter Wohler was used in that position more last year as well, allowing him to be instinctual and fly around the ball.

On the flip side, Austin Brown and Braedyn Moore could be utilized in that deep safety role, possessing solid speed and coverage tactics that are needed in that spot.

Now, going into single-high coverages likely means more man coverage, placing a bigger onus on the cornerbacks, but it could allow Wisconsin to be more aggressive as they look to defend the run better.

Standouts

As mentioned above, there were a number of standouts from Thursday’s practice, with Trech Kekahuna being the top player of the day.

Kekahuna shined in a number of ways, making a nasty juke move in space after catching a pass near the line of scrimmage, while also working well on crossers, screens, shorter throws, and tight-window catches.

Most importantly, the Badgers receiver has a knack for just getting open, benefitting from the space that playing in the slot provides, and has a serious opportunity for significant reps alongside Will Pauling in 2023.

Kekahuna is twitchy and works really well in space, leading him to be a favorite for quarterbacks early in the spring.

Alongside him, I thought Bryson Green had another good day, marking two standout performances in a row.

Green started with a wicked one-handed contested catch in 1-on-1s, despite close coverage from R.J. Delancy. He later had an easy touchdown during red zone drills due to a miscommunication, and hauled in two more passes.

More importantly, the top receiver was consistent, which serves well for the Badgers offense.

At running back, it was arguably Chez Mellusi’s best day of the spring as the top running back found good holes from the offensive line consistently and made the most of those opportunities.

Those runs primarily came on inside zone opportunities, but Mellusi showcased good vision and looks like a clear fit within Phil Longo’s system.

Defensively, I thought Jonas Duclona put together his best day of the spring, breaking up multiple passes on the field side with the top defense.

Duclona has been the beneficiary of Ricardo Hallman’s absence, and his development as a redshirt freshman is a good sign for the Badgers, who could be tasked with relying upon him to lower Hallman’s snap count this upcoming season.

Lastly, John Pius stood out again for me, showcasing his pass-rushing skills with the second unit.

A clear disruptor, Pius got to the quarterback on one rep, quickly beating right tackle Peyton Lange before accidentally knocking over Braedyn Locke. Later on, Pius had a great get-off on a move inside and his explosiveness was seen as he weaved through the offensive line to record a pressure on the quarterback.

On Wednesday, outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell acknowledged Pius might have the best get-off so far on the team, and Wisconsin will need his pass-rushing skills to bounce back on that end in the fall.