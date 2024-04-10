Badgers HC Luke Fickell provides update on Kamo’i Latu’s shoulder injury

The Wisconsin Badgers are 1/3 of the way done with their spring ball program, with Tuesday’s practice being the fifth of the 15 scheduled practices.

Thus far, energy has been flowing throughout the spring, which has led to some competitive flare-ups as the coaching staff rotates through the different teams.

One player who was noticeably absent from the last two practices was Kamo’i Latu, as the safety was seen in a sling at the beginning of Saturday’s practice, with Braedyn Moore getting extra opportunities as a result.

On Tuesday, Latu was held out of practice again, with Austin Brown moving back to safety opposite Hunter Wohler, while Max Lofy took over in the slot with the top defense for the most part.

Following practice, head coach Luke Fickell revealed that Latu is dealing with a shoulder injury, with his timeline currently unknown for the spring.

“He’s got something in his shoulder, so he’ll be out. I don’t know how long, I don’t know exactly what it is. A scapula of some sorts,” Fickell said about Latu’s injury. “It’s not a surgery type of thing, but I don’t know how much we’ll get him back for spring ball.”

If Latu does return in the spring, it’ll likely be in a limited capacity with a non-contact jersey, which Fickell believes could even potentially help Latu play more with his mind, rather than his aggressiveness.

“Hopefully we’ll get him back later in spring, maybe not full contact,” Fickell said. “And as you know of Kamo’i, it’s not natural for him to not be out there and be able to go full live contact.

“But it might really be a great advantage to him if and when he comes back, if he’s limited, that he has to play without as much contact, which makes him have to play maybe with the mind and under control a bit more, which gives him a chance to be a lot better player.”

With Latu out, younger players, such as Brown and Moore, could be in line for more opportunities at safety with the top defense.

Fickell acknowledged how these types of opportunities won’t always be present, so it’s on the players to take advantage of the chances they get, as injuries are a part of the game.

“Those opportunities aren’t always gonna be there, you know, and some guys, you know, leave and say at some point, well, I never just got my chances. Well, you are gonna get your chances. Cause things happen in this game,” Fickell said amid Latu’s injury.

“Guys get dinged up. So when you go in there, you gotta be ready for your opportunities. You gotta be ready for your chances. You gotta be aggressive. You gotta be confident. I know you gotta play the game to build that, but you gotta take that.”

Latu’s injury isn’t the best for Wisconsin, but the issue doesn’t seem serious and should allow the Badgers to see what they have with some of their younger options as the spring progresses.s