Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Safeties

The Wisconsin Badgers entered the 2023 season with their safety room arguably being their strongest position group, headlined by emerging defensive back Hunter Wohler.

One year later, the safety room arguably remains the strongest group on the roster, especially as Wohler has blossomed into a star on the defensive side of the ball.

Behind him, the Badgers have ample depth, with a number of younger players looking to compete for playing time.

Ahead of spring ball, let’s evaluate what Wisconsin’s safety room could look like in 2024.

Starters: Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu

Hunter Wohler comes back after a season where he accumulated 120 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups, which earned him All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

Wohler’s return was questionable as he was expected to get feedback regarding the 2024 NFL Draft, but the safety ultimately returned for another year.

The bigger surprise was Kamo’i Latu, who decided to return for a sixth year and use his COVID year, rather than test professional waters.

With Latu back in the fold, he begins the spring as a projected starter, although I expect Wisconsin to involve a rotation at the position as they did last season.

The Badgers have versatility, as Wohler can play a role in the box, against tight ends, or in the backend, giving them options at safety.

When it comes to Latu, the biggest questions will be whether another player will emerge that can be more consistent, or whether the safety can become a better tackler.

Backups: Austin Brown, Preston Zachman

I involved Austin Brown in the “others” group in yesterday’s cornerbacks article, as it’s a possibility that Wisconsin will try him there in the nickel spot that he occupied during the bowl game.

But, Brown, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, started to emerge with more playing time last season, and could be primed for a breakout season at safety in 2024.

Regardless of where he plays, Brown should be a factor in this defensive unit.

Zachman was another player who earned snaps as the season went along at safety, recording two interceptions on the year.

A redshirt senior this season, Zachman could find himself earning meaningful snaps again if Wisconsin involves a rotation like they did last year.

Depth: Braedyn Moore, Owen Arnett

Braedyn Moore is the true wildcard of the group, as he was another recruit handpicked by head coach Luke Fickell in the 2023 class.

As a freshman, he was thrown into the fire with the third-team defense, seeing snaps both at the nickel spot and at safety.

It may be tough to crack the two-deep with a deep roster, but with a year under his belt, Moore could vie for more snaps if he impresses in spring and fall ball.

At 6’2, 205 pounds, Moore has a good frame for the position, and Wisconsin could value his athleticism in their safety rotation.

Arnett has been a versatile piece, being listed as the backup nickel cornerback on the two-deep last year, although he’s been characterized as a safety throughout his career at UW.

At 5’11, 208 pounds, Arnett could see snaps in practice at both positions again, but he might see an uphill climb for true in-game snaps with how deep the group is at safety.