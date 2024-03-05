 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former Badgers OL Tanor Bortolini breaks combine record set by Jason Kelce

The Badgers center impressed across the board at the NFL Combine.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you were creating a “winners of the 2024 NFL Combine” list, former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini would fall squarely in that category after he impressed across the board in Indianapolis last week.

First, Bortolini ran a 4.94 40-yard dash, which ranked second among offensive linemen behind Washington’s Roger Rosengarten, and a 1.69 10-yard split, which was also second among participants.

However, Bortolini’s most impressive feat came in the three-cone drill, which is meant to display one’s agility, and the former Badger broke a longstanding record.

Bortolini completed the drill in 7.16 seconds, breaking Jason Kelce’s record of 7.22 seconds for the fastest three-cone time by a center in NFL Combine history.

Overall, Bortolini’s athletic testing was off the charts, which earned him a 9.97 Raw Athletic Score (RAS) on Kent Lee Platte’s model.

Bortolini is projected to be an early Day 3 pick and he may have just confirmed that standing with his testing at the combine.

He’ll next have a chance to showcase his talents at Wisconsin’s Pro Day, which is scheduled for March 15th.

