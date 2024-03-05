Former Badgers OL Tanor Bortolini breaks combine record set by Jason Kelce

If you were creating a “winners of the 2024 NFL Combine” list, former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini would fall squarely in that category after he impressed across the board in Indianapolis last week.

First, Bortolini ran a 4.94 40-yard dash, which ranked second among offensive linemen behind Washington’s Roger Rosengarten, and a 1.69 10-yard split, which was also second among participants.

However, Bortolini’s most impressive feat came in the three-cone drill, which is meant to display one’s agility, and the former Badger broke a longstanding record.

Bortolini completed the drill in 7.16 seconds, breaking Jason Kelce’s record of 7.22 seconds for the fastest three-cone time by a center in NFL Combine history.

Tanor Bortolini just had the fastest 3 cone ever for a center at the combine with a 7.16 and third fastest all-time among all OL. Jason Kelce’s was the previous high at center with a 7.22 in 2011. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 3, 2024

Overall, Bortolini’s athletic testing was off the charts, which earned him a 9.97 Raw Athletic Score (RAS) on Kent Lee Platte’s model.

Tanor Bortolini is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 6 out of 1434 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/PcsS2Kzfn4 pic.twitter.com/8DTXC0Sa5p — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

Bortolini is projected to be an early Day 3 pick and he may have just confirmed that standing with his testing at the combine.

He’ll next have a chance to showcase his talents at Wisconsin’s Pro Day, which is scheduled for March 15th.