Badgers sixth-year DL enters the transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers lost another member of their 2023 defensive line, as sixth-year senior Gio Paez is entering the transfer portal, according to several reports.

Paez, standing at 6’3, 310 pounds, recorded 23 tackles last season while playing in a rotational role as the nose tackle for the Badgers.

However, following his fifth season, it was unexpected that Paez would return, as the senior had not been a part of the offseason program thus far.

Now, Paez’s future becomes clearer as the defensive tackle is entering the transfer portal, electing to utilize his final season of eligibility before making a decision on his future.

The Badgers struggled along their defensive line last season, failing to gain significant production from the unit, and set to revamp the group this offseason.

They landed Albany transfer Elijah Hills, while also bringing in three freshmen at the position: four-stars Ernest Willor Jr. and Dillan Johnson, and three-star Hank Weber.

With Paez gone, the Badgers will look to rely on some of their more inexperienced candidates, such as redshirt sophomore Curt Neal, redshirt freshman Jamel Howard, and the true freshmen, to potentially take on more of a role at nose tackle.

Paez marks the fifth departure at defensive line this offseason, joining Rodas Johnson (Texas A&M transfer), Isaiah Mullens (eligibility), Tommy Brunner (Western Illinois), and Darian Varner (Cincinnati).