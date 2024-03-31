Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Cornerbacks

The Wisconsin Badgers saw movement across the roster, but didn't see much change within the cornerback room, as there was one key departure, Alexander Smith, and one key addition, R.J. Delancy.

Additionally, Wisconsin had a successful 2024 recruiting class, where they brought in four-stars Xavier Lucas and Omillio Agard, as well as three-star Jay Harper, to add even more youth to the position.

Ahead of spring ball, let’s evaluate what Wisconsin’s cornerback room could look like in 2024.

Starters: Ricardo Hallman, Nyzier Fourqurean, R.J. Delancy

The Badgers return their top option from a year ago in Ricardo Hallman, who notched seven interceptions, which was tied for the most in the nation.

Switching to defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s scheme where he predominantly occupied the field cornerback role, Hallman bounced back from a tough redshirt freshman season to achieve AP All-American honors in 2023.

Alongside him, the Badgers return cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean, who transferred in from Grand Valley State last summer and became a frontline starter in a rotation with Alexander Smith at the boundary spot as the year progressed.

Fourqurean presents ideal size for the boundary role at 6’1, 190 pounds, and returns for a second year in the system.

However, the most intriguing name to me is R.J. Delancy, who comes in from Toledo with one year of eligibility remaining.

This offseason, while scouting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell for the NFL Draft, I couldn’t help but notice Delancy consistency intrigued me on film, both in press coverage and off the ball.

Delancy seems to best fit in a press system and has experience both in the nickel and outside, but I’d give him a hard look on the outside first before solidifying him as the starter at nickel.

Delancy is on the smaller side at 5’11, 188 pounds, but to me, he’s the second-best cornerback on the roster, and I’ll look for spring ball to prove that.

If Delancy becomes the starter on the outside, however, the question becomes who can take over in the nickel, which may force Wisconsin to keep him inside and place Fourqurean on the outside.

Backups: Michael Mack, Jonas Duclona

One of the under-the-radar names in this group is Michael Mack, who transferred in from Air Force last season with two seasons of eligibility left, but was forced to sit out the entire year due to waiver issues that head coach Luke Fickell was not pleased about.

Mack has good size for what the coaching staff is looking for in a boundary cornerback, standing at 6’1, 200 pounds, and has starting experience under his belt.

Getting a chance to truly prove himself this spring, Mack will be a player to watch, and could be in line for snaps in the fall if Wisconsin goes with a rotation as they preferred last season.

Jonas Duclona is another intriguing name, as he cracked the two-deep as a freshman, and now has another offseason to develop.

One of Luke Fickell’s recruits at Cincinnati, Duclona saw a few snaps in 2023, and could be involved more, either at the nickel or in the field cornerback spot.

Standing at 5’10, 190 pounds, Duclona has put on weight this offseason, but is on the smaller side, likely relegating him to one of those two spots.

Still, if the Badgers feel confident in his, as well as the other younger corners, development, we could see more of a youth movement at the position going forward.

Others: Austin Brown, Owen Arnett

In the beginning, I headlined how R.J. Delancy and Nyzier Fourqurean could compete for the boundary cornerback position.

Should Wisconsin feel the same way, I wouldn’t be surprised if Austin Brown and Owen Arnett both saw snaps at nickelback, despite being listed as safety on the roster.

With depth issues last year, especially at nickel, the Badgers listed Arnett as the backup nickelback for much of the year on the two-deep, while Austin Brown took over the starting spot for Jason Maitre in the bowl game.

Brown, standing at 6’1, 212 pounds, could reprise that role, allowing Mike Tressel to be more versatile with his rotations, as he’d essentially have three safety sets on the field at times.

Arnett has more of a nickel frame at 5’11, 208 pounds, but both players could definitely be in line for snaps if Wisconsin feels more comfortable with Delancy on the outside, as I do.

Additionally, the fallback option of moving Delancy back in is always there, so they could experiment some more during spring ball.

If either player doesn't see snaps at nickel, however, it opens up the possibility for other younger players to see more action earlier.