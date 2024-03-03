Badgers’ Tanor Bortolini runs fastest 40-yard dash for an OL at the 2024 NFL Combine

Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen always find a way to show out at the NFL combine and former guard Tanor Bortolini continued the trend at the 2024 NFL Combine on Sunday.

Initially, there were some concerns, as the guard weighed in at 303 pounds, which was one of the lighter frames to match his 6’4 height.

Additionally, Bortolini measured in with 31 1/2-inch arms, signifying that he’ll likely suit in best as a center in the NFL, although guard is certainly still a possibility.

But, the Badgers offensive lineman put all questions to rest with a killer 40-yard dash, as he cracked a sub-5 time with his first run at 4.99 before recording the best timing at the combine with a 4.94 time.

More importantly, Bortolini had a 1.69 10-yard split, which is a much bigger metric for offensive linemen, and that led the offensive line group as well.

On top of strong testing speed times, Bortolini tested well in the explosive metrics, recording a 9’4 broad jump, which ranked eighth in the group, and a 32.5’ vertical, which ranked seventh.

Overall, Bortolini recorded a 9.85 Raw Athletic Score (RAS) out of 10, which ranked 23rd all-time for offensive linemen, according to Kent Lee Platte.

With a strong outing at the Senior Bowl, as well as solid testing numbers at the combine, it has been a good offseason for the Badgers offensive lineman.