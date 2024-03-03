How former Badgers RB Braelon Allen fared at the NFL Combine

The Wisconsin Badgers sent several prospects to the NFL Combine this year and none of them were more marquee than running back Braelon Allen, who is one of the youngest prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Allen, who measured in at 6’1, 235 pounds, slightly lighter than his playing weight at Wisconsin, took part in interviews and drills, although he elected not to do any of the athletic testing, bypassing on the 40-yard dash, three-cone drills, and shuttle.

Speaking with Allen at the combine, he revealed that his ideal playing weight in the NFL would come around 230 to 240 pounds, which is synonymous with how he weighed in at the combine.

You can listen to Allen’s full press conference here.

In the other testing, however, Allen didn’t fare as great in the vertical leap and broad jump, hitting 32’ for the former, which ranked 18th out of 20 participants, and 9-foot-9 on the latter, which was 15th of 20 participants.

Both drills are usually measurements to simulate explosiveness.

On the field, Allen had moments where he looked good, especially in the simulated rushing situations with his quick feet, but he also dropped a few passes on routes out of the backfield.

On Sunday, Allen did participate in the bench press, where he finished second among running backs with 26 reps behind only Michigan’s Blake Corum, who had 27.

Next up, Allen is expected to conduct a full workout at Wisconsin’s Pro Day later this month, where his 40-time will be revealed, among other testing metrics.