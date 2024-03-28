Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Inside Linebackers

The Wisconsin Badgers arguably had their biggest changes at inside linebacker, which was a position that head coach Luke Fickell and his coaching staff looked to revamp this offseason.

With last year’s group struggling in space, the Badgers sought after better fits within their system, landing Arkansas’s Jaheim Thomas, USC’s Tackett Curtis, and North Carolina’s Sebastian Cheeks via the transfer portal, while signing three-star Landon Gauthier as a part of their 2024 class.

The additions were important, as Wisconsin lost top linebackers Maema Njongmeta (pro) and Jordan Turner (transfer), while backups Bryan Sanborn (retirement), Aidan Vaughan (transfer), and Ross Gengler (transfer) are no longer with the program.

Ahead of spring ball, let’s evaluate what Wisconsin’s inside linebacker room could look like in 2024.

Starters: Jaheim Thomas, Jake Chaney

Jaheim Thomas comes in as the top option for the Badgers in his final year of eligibility, transferring in from Arkansas. However, he’s arguably the most familiar option for Luke Fickell’s staff, as he spent three seasons at Cincinnati.

At 6’4, 240 pounds, Thomas could be used in a more versatile role with the Badgers as they look to get snaps for their top linebackers. The linebacker had 3.5 sacks in 2023 alongside his 51 tackles, and could be seen on the edge in true passing situations.

Jake Chaney returns as a starter to enter spring ball, as he was the lone top linebacker that fit defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s scheme last season with his ability to move in space.

While Chaney has his struggles in coverage, his movement skills are coveted, while the linebacker has been a good blitzer, recording three sacks in 2023.

Backups: Tackett Curtis, Christian Alliegro

Tackett Curtis was one of the bigger additions via the transfer portal this offseason, as Wisconsin pried the 2023 four-star away from USC to join the Badgers.

Curtis was a top target of the previous staff in the last cycle, but the linebacker ultimately chose USC over Wisconsin and Ohio State.

After recording 40 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble as a true freshman, Tackett elected to transfer and is now a Badger.

His usage will be one to watch, as he certainly had the potential to be a high-end linebacker at the collegiate level, but still has a lot to grow after his first year.

He could see an increase in snaps depending on his development, but I’d expect the biggest step forward to come next season as a frontline starter for Wisconsin.

Christian Alliegro was one of the surprises for Wisconsin in the 2023 class, finding playing time later in the season as a pass-rusher at inside linebacker on third downs.

Alliegro’s role in what now appears to be a more clouded linebacker room in 2024 is currently unknown, but he should crack the two-deep again as a top option for the Badgers.

Like Thomas, he could be a versatile option that could operate as an outside linebacker on passing downs, primarily rushing the passer.

Depth: Sebastian Cheeks, Jansey

Cheeks was brought in as the third transfer linebacker this offseason for Wisconsin, coming from North Carolina as a redshirt sophomore.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Cheeks is more of a developmental piece at linebacker, likely fitting into the team’s plans more down the line, given the current outlook of the room.

Wisconsin’s top linebackers are both seniors, paving a path for Cheeks to compete for a spot in the two-deep over the next two seasons.

Tyler Jansey comes in as a redshirt freshman, having been a part of Wisconsin’s 2023 recruiting class.

He, alongside a few other players, will compete for a depth spot on the team.

Wisconsin did land a fourth linebacker in the transfer portal, Jahsiah Galvan, but he ultimately de-committed after the Badgers picked up several other commitments at the position.