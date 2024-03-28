Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Outside Linebackers

One year after Nick Herbig earned 15.5 sacks, the Wisconsin Badgers struggled to get production from their outside linebackers in 2023, as starters Darryl Peterson and C.J. Goetz garnered just 8.5 total sacks.

That prompted Wisconsin to seek out help via the transfer portal and their freshman class, with the Badgers landing Syracuse’s Leon Lowery and William & Mary’s John Pius via the former and four-stars Thomas Heiberger and Anelu Lafaele via the latter.

Now, Wisconsin pivots to a crucial 2024 season, where their linebacker room could look much different, although they return Peterson to the front line.

Ahead of spring ball, let’s evaluate what Wisconsin’s outside linebacker room could look like in 2024.

Starters: Darryl Peterson, Leon Lowery

To begin spring ball, I anticipate Peterson and Lowery being the starters at outside linebackers, especially on downs.

Peterson is one of the bigger outside linebackers on the team, making him suitable for defending the run in comparison to his peers, while Lowery enters the fold with a unique frame at 6’3, 251 pounds.

The former hasn’t proven to be the twitchiest edge rusher, which is where he may defer to others on passing downs, but the Badgers need to see improvements to their run defense this year, which starts with setting the edge well.

Lowery is more inexperienced, but recorded 46 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2023 in a more limited role, and will likely be expected to step up on a Wisconsin team that is light at outside linebacker.

Backups: John Pius, Thomas Heiberger

John Pius is the most intriguing player of the group to me, as he joins Wisconsin coming from D-II William & Mary, where he was one of the top defenders in the country, notching 18.5 sacks over the past two years.

Arguably the best pass rusher on the team, Pius should be a third-down player at the very least, but I could see him inching into the starting lineup if his run defense proves capable over spring ball.

At 6’4, 244 pounds, Pius may be one of the more underrated additions via the transfer portal this offseason.

Behind him comes a true freshman in Thomas Heiberger, who weighed in at just 218 pounds ahead of spring ball.

However, this is one of the smaller groups that Wisconsin has, with there being just six true outside linebackers on the team, providing an opportunity for Heiberger to be involved early on.

Despite his frame, Heiberger could be one of the surprises of the 2024 season, and could be a third-down player as well for Wisconsin.

On National Signing Day, the recruiting staff dubbed Heiberger as the most-ready freshman of their 2024 class, boding well for his prospects of playing this upcoming season.

One name not listed that I do want to throw in: transfer linebacker Jaheim Thomas.

Thomas is expected to be one of the team’s starters at inside linebacker, but could also be a threat on the outside on passing downs, allowing a player such as sophomore Christian Alliegro to find a role on third downs as he did last season.

Recording 3.5 sacks a season ago at Arkansas, don’t be surprised to see Thomas used in a more versatile role with the Badgers.

Depth: Aaron Witt, Anelu Lafaele

Aaron Witt slots in as one of the depth pieces for the Badgers at outside linebacker this season, finally returning to full health after facing a number of injuries over the past few seasons.

Witt, standing at 6’6, 248 pounds, has long been an intriguing prospect at linebacker for the Badgers, but hasn’t really gotten a true chance to show his talents on the field, due to the various injuries he’s endured over his career.

Well, this season, with Wisconsin’s depth at outside linebacker, Witt has a better chance of seeing the field and potentially playing a role for the Badgers as a redshirt junior.

Behind him comes the second Badgers’ freshman at outside linebacker in the 2024 class: Anelu Lafaele.

Lafaele brings the Hawaii roots with him to Madison, and will be a prospect to watch, both this offseason and over the next few years at Wisconsin.

At 6’2, 237 pounds, Lafaele’s motor stood out in high school, and he’ll look to be more refined as a pass rusher at the next level, which begins in spring ball.

While he might be more of a developmental player compared to fellow linebacker Thomas Heiberger, Wisconsin’s current numbers at the position could prompt Lafaele into some snaps in certain situations.