Wisconsin Football spring ball preview: Defensive Line

The Wisconsin Badgers struggled along the defensive line in 2023, failing to get significant production from the position, both in run defense and as pass-rushers.

They now enter spring ball with some turnover, as Isaiah Mullens, Rodas Johnson, Gio Paez, Darian Varner, and Tommy Brunner are no longer with the program, while Wisconsin landed Elijah Hills via the transfer portal and acquired three freshmen: Ernest Willor Jr., Dillan Johnson, and Hank Weber.

Wisconsin will look to improve this upcoming season as they transition to involving some of their younger pieces, while some of the veterans hope to take another step forward.

What could Wisconsin’s offensive line look like in 2024?

Starters: James Thompson, Ben Barten, Curt Neal

The Badgers relied on a rotation at defensive line in 2023, which I expect to carry over into 2024.

But, the projected starters entering spring ball for me are James Thompson, Ben Barten, and Curt Neal.

Thompson, standing at 6’5, 288 pounds, was the most productive of the returnees and should occupy one of the defensive end spots for the Badgers. With him, the question remains on whether he can develop into more of a pass-rusher after he recorded three sacks in 2023.

Neal, who weighed in over 300 pounds and was a prime candidate to play nose tackle in the past, slimmed down to 285 pounds, and could be next up to fill Rodas Johnson’s role.

Neal earned his first career start in place of Johnson in the ReliaQuest, which should carry over to spring ball.

Barten played the second-most snaps of any returning defensive lineman last year, ranking only behind Thompson. He could be an option at nose tackle, taking over for Gio Paez, where he played at times last season.

Backups: Elijah Hills, T.J. Bollers, Jamel Howard

Hills slides in as a rotational defensive end for the Badgers after transferring in from Albany.

Standing at 6’3, 287 pounds, the Badgers hope that he can provide a spark to a position group in dire need of one, especially since they landed just one defensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Bollers was an intriguing option last spring at outside linebacker, but he’s bulked up to 290 pounds and is now a part of the defensive line group. He should find some snaps, both in spring ball and during the regular season.

Howard is one of the wildcards, as he was a late addition last offseason and didn't play in 2023 during a redshirt.

As the Badgers transition with their defensive line, Howard’s development will be key to seeing how Wisconsin’s group performs in 2024 as he now has a season under his belt.

With the way Wisconsin rotates their defensive linemen, as well as the strength of their starters, this group is still wide open for snaps.

Depth: Ernest Willor Jr., Dillan Johnson, Cade McDonald

Willor could be tasked with early reps, as the four-star is an early enrollee for the Badgers and one of the top defensive line recruits in the 2024 class.

Standing at 6’4, 273 pounds, he has a strong frame for a defensive end, and could grow to be an interior piece for the Badgers down the line.

Johnson, who will join the Badgers in the summer, could also be another piece that earns playing time as a true freshman in 2024, and he projects as an interior defensive lineman in the future.

The question will be how quickly both are acclimated and ready to earn reps, as Wisconsin will need all the contributions they can get from their defensive linemen.

Cade McDonald, who played in 89 snaps this past season, could also see a bigger role due to the number of departures at the position.

Regardless, defensive line should be a group that fosters a ton of competition this offseason.